PoK: Two killed, 22 injured as clashes erupt amid massive protests against Pak govt

Islamabad, Sep 29 (IANS) As least two people were killed and 22 others injured during violent clashes that erupted amid ongoing protests against the occupying Pakistani government in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, on Monday. Several reports indicated that the gangs supported by Pakistan army and the ISI-backed Muslim Conference were seen firing on people who were demanding their basic rights in the PoK.

Videos of the violence aired by Pakistani news channels surfaced on social media which showed tremendous chaos on the roads. In one video, a man is seen firing in the air while others climbed on top of cars surrounded by several agitators who were carrying flags and shouting slogans. In another video posted online, a protester showed a handful of used bullets.

People in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) observed a shutter down and wheel jam strike on Monday following the call given by Public Action Committee which has raised a 38-point charter of demands, the local media reported.

Markets and transport were shut while communication services remained disrupted amid rising frustration among residents over unmet demands. Commercial centres, markets and lorry depots in Muzaffarabad remained shut while there was no traffic on the road, Pakistan's leading channel Samaa TV reported.

Hotels and shops also remained shut in PoJK while classrooms in schools remained empty as majority of students did not come for studying due to strike.

Internet and mobile phone services remained suspended in PoJK for the second consecutive day. In addition, telephone services also remained disrupted, further isolating people from the outside world.

Public Action Committee has raised a 38-point charter of demands, including an end to the 12 reserved seats for refugees and withdrawal of privileges enjoyed by the elite, Samaa TV reported. Public Action Committee has said that they will hold a rally later in the day.

However, the Pakistani authorities responded to the protests with a show of strength.

Over the weekend, large convoys of vehicles carrying armed police and paramilitary personnel held flag marches in almost all district headquarters of PoK and heavy contingents of security personnel were deployed at city entry and exit points, with strict surveillance at sensitive locations, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

The Islamabad police was asked to arrange more security personnel for PoK in response to the strike, the newspaper reported. The police chief assured the arrangement of 1,000 security personnel after the federal government and concerned authorities issued orders to the capital police.

--IANS

akl/as