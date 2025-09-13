POCO expands M7 Plus 5G line-up with new 4GB limited edition variant this festive season

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) POCO India, one of the country’s leading consumer technology brands, on Saturday announced the launch of a new 4GB limited edition variant of the POCO M7 Plus 5G, introduced in response to the strong consumer demand for an even more affordable performance-driven smartphone.

The new variant will debut under POCO’s festive campaign ‘POCO Festive MADness’, with early access starting September 22 and the first sale going live on September 23, exclusively on Flipkart.

The move highlights POCO’s commitment to democratising high-performance technology while giving its community more choices that combine power, style, and affordability.

Previously launched in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, the POCO M7 Plus 5G has already become a best-seller in its segment, admired for its performance, battery life, and display quality.

With the introduction of the 4GB limited edition variant, POCO is now offering its community a wider range of choices that balance power and price.

The POCO M7 Plus 5G is powered by a massive 7000mAh silicon carbon battery, the largest in the segment, designed for 1600 charge cycles and capable of retaining up to 80 per cent capacity even after four years.

Combined with 18W reverse charging, the M7 Plus 5G doubles as a power bank, keeping not just your phone, but your other devices powered throughout the day.

Complementing this is the largest display in the segment, a vibrant AMOLED panel with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate that ensures buttery-smooth scrolling, immersive gaming, and an unparalleled viewing experience. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, ensuring smooth multitasking, efficient performance, and reliable everyday use.

“The launch of the new 4GB limited edition variant of the POCO M7 Plus 5G is a direct response to the incredible demand we’ve received from our community. At POCO, our mission is to democratise high-performance technology and make it accessible to all,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Chief Business Officer, POCO and Xiaomi, India.

“With its massive battery, powerful performance, and immersive display, the M7 Plus 5G continues to deliver exceptional value and now, at an even more affordable price point,” he added.

The M7 Plus 5G offers 2 OS generations, 4 years of security updates, with IP64 dust and water resistance, and a premium grid design with matte finish; it’s as stylish as it is durable. Equipped with a 50MP AI rear camera, the M7 Plus 5G ensures crisp, detailed shots in any lighting condition.

