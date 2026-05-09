PMSBY emerges as financial lifeline for families after accidental deaths in MP’s Neemuch​

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), May 9 (IANS) The Central government’s ‘Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana’ (PMSBY) has become a major support system for the needy families. In Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, many beneficiaries are receiving financial assistance under the scheme. It offers accident insurance coverage at a very low premium.​

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9, 2015, the scheme aims to provide affordable accidental insurance protection to beneficiaries. Under PMSBY, any individual aged 18 to 70 can avail of accident insurance coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh by paying an annual premium of just Rs 20.​

The scheme provides Rs 2 lakh compensation in case of accidental death or permanent total disability, while Rs 1 lakh is provided in case of partial permanent disability. To avail of the benefits, individuals must have an active savings account with a bank or post office and enrol through their respective bank or post office branches, say officials.​

One such case highlighting the scheme's impact has emerged from Javi village in Neemuch district. Resident Kanhaiyalal Patidar had enrolled in the scheme through the SBI branch in Javi village. In April 2025, he died accidentally after falling into a tank while at work.​

Following his death, a cheque for Rs 2 lakh was handed over to his nominee, his daughter, under the insurance scheme. Kanhaiyalal was the sole earning member of the family and is survived by his wife and two daughters. The assistance has become a crucial financial support for the grieving family.​

Kanhaiyalal’s elder daughter, Preeti Patidar, told IANS that after her father’s sudden death, the family faced severe financial difficulties.​

“My father had taken insurance through the bank. Within a year after his death, we received financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh in the form of an insurance cheque. This support helped us overcome many difficulties and gave us relief during a very hard time,” she said.​

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she added that the scheme is highly beneficial, especially for poor families, as funds are transferred directly to bank accounts and are extremely helpful during times of crisis.​

Kanhaiyalal’s brother, Omprakash Patidar, also praised the initiative, saying the insurance amount brought relief to the family when they had no earning member left.​

“If this insurance had not been there, the family would have faced immense hardship. This scheme has helped them survive the crisis. Every family should enrol in such insurance schemes because one understands their importance only during difficult times,” he said.

--IANS

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