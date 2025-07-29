PM Modi’s ‘Saawan’ swipe at Opposition for doubting timing of ‘Operation Mahadev’

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down heavily on the Opposition for questioning the timing of Operation Mahadev, in which three Pakistani terrorists linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack were killed by Indian forces.

During a fiery address in Lok Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor, PM Modi ridiculed the Opposition’s response to the latest anti-terror operation, accusing them of politicising national security.

"For weeks, they kept asking, ‘What about the Pahalgam terrorists?’ Now that the forces have acted, they're questioning the timing," said the Prime Minister. "What is wrong with these people? Do they expect us to wait for Saawan ka Somwar to launch an operation named Mahadev?"

The Prime Minister’s remarks followed sharp criticism from various Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who earlier in the day questioned the timing of the operation. “Why did the encounter happen yesterday? All parties had shown support when the time was right,” Yadav had said, sparking a backlash from the treasury benches.

PM Modi also accused the Congress of indirectly echoing Pakistan’s narrative, after several leaders demanded proof that the Pahalgam attackers were indeed from across the border.

“The nation is shocked. Congress is saying, ‘Give us proof the terrorists were from Pakistan.’ That’s exactly what Pakistan is saying. Is Congress now speaking Pakistan’s language?” PM Modi asked. He alleged that by casting doubts on the attackers’ origin, the party had effectively given a “clean chit” to Pakistan.

Operation Mahadev was launched in response to the brutal massacre of 26 civilians in Pahalgam earlier this year. The operation, carried out by a joint team of the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police, eliminated three terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-backed proxy outfit.

BJP has positioned itself as firm on national security, while the Opposition is facing criticism for what the ruling party calls “irresponsible politicking in the face of terror.”

--IANS

brt/uk