PMGSY-IV: Govt sanctions over 10,000 kms of road projects

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The government on Thursday said that more than 10,000 kms of road projects have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana–IV (PMGSY-IV), for Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

With the construction of these roads, approximately 3,270 previously isolated habitations will gain access to connectivity and critical services, according to Ministry of Rural Development.

“By bridging the gap to healthcare, education, and improved livelihoods, it is anticipated that these roads will profoundly transform rural lives and solidify the foundation of a developed India,” said the ministry.

The scheme aims to provide 62,500 kms of all-weather roads to unconnected habitations. Construction of required bridges along the alignment of the all-weather roads will also be provided.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for “Implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana - IV (PMGSY-IV) during FY 2024-25 to 2028-29”.

Total outlay of the scheme is Rs 70,125 crore (Central share of Rs 49,087.50 crore and state share of Rs 21,037.50 crore), according to the ministry.

“Spanning from remote hills to the heart of rural communities, these roads do not merely represent infrastructure enhancement; they are vital pathways to progress, unlocking a wealth of opportunities and fostering inclusive growth,” the statement mentioned.

Meanwhile, since its inception, PMGSY has sanctioned a total of 8,25,114 km of rural roads, of which 7,87,520 km have been completed, reflecting nearly 95 per cent physical progress as of December 2025. A total road length of 62,500 kilometres is proposed to be constructed during the implementation period from FY 2024–25 to 2028–29, with an overall financial outlay of Rs 70,125 crore.

Phase IV of PMGSY aims to provide all-weather road connectivity to 25,000 unconnected rural habitations.

