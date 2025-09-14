September 14, 2025 11:23 PM हिंदी

PMAY brings smile on faces of poor families in MP's Neemuch, their dream of pucca houses fulfilled

Neemuch, Sep 14 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is one of the flagship schemes of the Central government, realising the vision and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in building pucca houses for the poor in both -- rural and urban centres, under PMAY (Gramin) and PMAY (Urban) schemes respectively.

In Sirkheda village of Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, thousands of families are a happy bunch of people as they have shifted from makeshift residences to pucca houses and also got access to social welfare schemes.

For these families, this scheme has not only brought financial help but also dignity and confidence in their lives.

Many PMAY beneficiaries spoke to IANS about their troublesome situation earlier and how after availing the benefits of scheme, are now living a content and happy life.

Residents of Sirkheda village, including the children and elderly, are now living a life of security and dignity.

Women say that now they do not have to keep buckets or utensils inside the house to protect them from rain.

At the same time, the elderly say that this scheme has given them a peaceful sleep in old age.

Vikram Bhil, a local villager, said, "Earlier, we used to face a lot of problems in the kutcha house. There was a lot of trouble during the rainy days. But now we have got the house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. We got the money and with that we have built a permanent house. We are very grateful to PM Modi."

Usha Meghwal, another resident of Sirkheda village, said, "My husband had a kutcha house. Now, we have got a pucca house under PMAY. Earlier, we used to face a lot of problems during the time of rain, the roof used to leak in the kutcha house, the house used to get sealed. We want to thank Modi ji for giving the benefit of this scheme."

Shyamu Bai, the woman Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Sirkheda, said that several villagers benefitted from the scheme.

"So far, 37 houses have been built and more are being built. Earlier, people used to live amid lot of troubles but now they are living in houses. Their standard of living has improved. People have built houses under the scheme," she added.

