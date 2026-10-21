PM Surya Ghar scheme helping us make better use of our income: Amravati man thanks Modi govt

Amravati, Oct 21 (IANS) The Modi government's flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, is bringing relief to households by helping them reduce electricity expenses through rooftop solar systems.

A beneficiary from Amravati in Maharashtra has shared how installing a solar system at his home has significantly reduced his family's electricity expenditure.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for the initiative, he said the scheme helped him ease the financial burden of paying electricity bills.

Rising electricity costs often put pressure on the household budgets of ordinary families, leaving them with less money to meet other essential expenses. Against this backdrop, the Central Government's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has emerged as a source of relief for households seeking to reduce their dependence on conventional electricity.

Ravi Kumar, a resident of Amravati in Maharashtra, availed himself of the benefits of the scheme around two years ago. Since a solar system was installed at his residence, his family has witnessed a considerable decline in their monthly electricity bills, resulting in noticeable savings.

Speaking to IANS, Ravi Kumar said, "Previously, my electricity bills ranged from Rs 3000-4000; now, I only pay between Rs 200-300 per month. This has resulted in financial savings for my family. The scheme is beneficial for every Indian citizen and every household."

He explained that the reduction in electricity expenses provided his family with greater financial flexibility, allowing them to manage their household budget more comfortably.

According to him, the benefits of the PM Surya Ghar scheme are not limited to his family, as many other households are also receiving relief through the initiative.

"The savings on electricity costs allow the family to set aside funds for other essential expenses, helping us make better use of our available income," he said.

Expressing his appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumar thanked the government for introducing the scheme and urged it to continue implementing welfare-oriented initiatives that directly benefit ordinary citizens.

He said expanding such programmes would enable more households to take advantage of the savings offered by solar energy.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana aims to encourage households to install rooftop solar systems and reduce their electricity expenses.

By promoting the adoption of solar energy at the residential level, the initiative seeks to help families lower their dependence on conventional power sources and manage their monthly bills more effectively.

--IANS

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