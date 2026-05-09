May 09, 2026 12:26 PM हिंदी

PM Modi takes blessings of oldest West Bengal BJP worker Makhanlal Sarkar at swearing-in ceremony of Adhikari

PM Modi takes blessings of oldest West Bengal BJP worker Makhanlal Sarkar at swearing-in ceremony of Adhikari

Kolkata, May 9 (IANS) At the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took blessings of Makhanlal Sarkar, one of the most senior workers of BJP in the state.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kolkata to attend the swearing-in ceremony. After reaching Brigade Parade Grounds, PM Modi accompanied by Chief Minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya, took a ride on an open jeep and waved at the thousands of BJP workers and supporters who were present at the venue.

The entire Brigade Parade Grounds is decked in saffron colours and a large number of artists are performing to the tune of traditional drums.

After taking a ride on the vehicle, PM Modi went to the stage and met all the dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and other leaders.

PM Modi then greeted Makhanlal Sarkar, presented him with a shawl and took his blessings.

At the age of 98, Makhanlal Sarkar remains one of the early grassroots figures associated with the nationalist movement in post-Independence India.

In 1952, he was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mookerjee during the movement to hoist the Indian Tricolour there.

After the formation of the BJP in 1980, he became the organisational coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling districts. Within just one year, he helped enroll nearly 10,000 members.

From 1981 onward, he served continuously for seven years as district president, an exceptional achievement at a time when BJP leaders generally could not remain in the same organisational position for more than two years.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced Suvendu's name as BJP's Legislative Party leader at the BJP's parliamentary party meeting. After that, Suvendu went to Lok Bhavan as per the rules and proposed to form the new government before Governor RN Ravi.

--IANS

sch/rad

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