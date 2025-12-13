December 13, 2025 7:39 PM हिंदी

PM Modi's vision based on urban development, self-reliant India: Gujarat CM

PM Modi's vision based on urban development, self-reliant India: Gujarat CM (Photo: @Bhupendrapbjp/X)

Surat, Dec 13 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has said that comprehensive economic and social development of cities and smart and sustainable urban development are strong foundations of the Prime Minister's resolve for a self-reliant India.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said this while inaugurating the 116th National Executive Meeting of the All India Mayors’ Council in Surat, where mayors from 16 states and Urban Development and Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai were present.

He recalled that in 2005, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Gujarat declared the Urban Development Year, which marked the beginning of a modern urban development model.

After two decades of success, the state celebrated 2025 as another Urban Development Year, giving momentum to cleanliness drives and futuristic city planning.

Patel explained that Gujarat has launched the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Urban Development Scheme, which prioritises physical infrastructure, social facilities, green urban transport, and road development to improve the quality of life.

He also pointed out that Gujarat has pioneered successful models such as BRTS Janmarg and E-City bus services, while iconic projects like the Surat Diamond Bourse and Riverfront have become symbols of urban progress.

The Chief Minister emphasised that nine new municipal corporations have been established to accelerate development in smaller towns, supported by larger city corporations.

He also outlined Gujarat’s roadmap for Developed Gujarat by 2047, under the guiding principle of “Good Income, Good Life,” aligning with the national vision of a developed India by 2047.

Minister Kanubhai Desai encouraged mayors to view urbanisation as an opportunity, stressing the importance of water management, sanitation, housing, education, sewage, and green energy.

He noted that Gujarat has already achieved 48 per cent urbanisation and is moving towards a 75 per cent target by 2047. All India Mayors’ Council President Renubala Gupta praised Gujarat’s model as a guiding path for other states in building clean, smart, and citizen-friendly cities.

General Secretary Ashutosh Bhai elaborated on the Council’s role in strengthening urban development nationwide.

Surat Mayor Daksheshbhai Mavani highlighted the city’s achievements in cleanliness, water management, and air quality surveys, noting that Surat has won several national awards and continues to inspire other cities.

The event was attended by MPs, MLAs, former ministers, municipal commissioners, district officials, deputy mayors, and senior leaders, including Mukeshbhai Dalal, Praveenbhai Ghoghari, Purneshbhai Modi, Sangeetaben Patil, Darshanaben Jardosh, Shalini Agarwal, Saurabh Pardhi, Narendra Patel, Rajan Desai, Paresh Patel, Shashiben Tripathi, and Dharmesh Vaniyawala, along with other Surat Municipal Corporation officials.

--IANS

sktr/dan

