September 17, 2025 5:14 PM हिंदी

PM SVANidhi scheme brought my business back on track: MP beneficiary expresses gratitude on PM's birthday

PM Modi’s SVANidhi scheme brought my family back on track: MP beneficiary expresses gratitude on PM's Birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, beneficiaries of various central welfare schemes across India are expressing their gratitude. Among them is Mohammad Wasim Khan, an electrical technician and motor rewinding expert from Khandwa, who credits the PM SVANidhi Yojana for transforming his life and reviving his family’s legacy business.

"I inherited my father’s workshop, but we lacked the necessary tools to work efficiently. I had to borrow equipment from others, which delayed my projects and affected my income," said Khan, who now operates a fully equipped shop in Khandwa city.

“When I learnt about the PM SVANidhi scheme through the Khandwa Municipal Corporation, I applied and received a loan of Rs 10,000. With that, I bought essential tools and restarted my business. Now I’m handling more clients and earning well. My family is secure again. I truly thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this opportunity,” he added.

Launched in June 2020 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme aims to provide collateral-free working capital loans to street vendors and small traders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheme enables vendors to avail a loan of ₹10,000 in the first year, followed by ₹20,000 in the second year and ₹50,000 in the third, based on timely repayments. Recently, additional benefits of ₹5,000 have been included, increasing the initial disbursement to ₹15,000.

Speaking about the scheme’s local impact, Mohammad Saeed Shah, City Mission Manager of Khandwa Municipal Corporation, said: “This scheme is nothing short of a blessing for street vendors. In Khandwa, many beneficiaries like Wasim Khan have successfully restarted and expanded their businesses. We are now offering ₹15,000 in the first year and ₹25,000 in the second, and I urge more vendors to come forward and avail these benefits.”

On PM Modi’s birthday, beneficiaries like Wasim Khan say they are not just celebrating a leader but also the life-changing opportunities that his government’s schemes have brought into their lives. For many small traders across India, PM SVANidhi is not just financial support, it is dignity restored.

--IANS

rs/rad

LATEST NEWS

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for men's javelin final with first-attempt 84.85m in qualifying stage of the World Athletics Championships 2025 at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AFI/X

World Athletics C'ships: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for men's javelin final with first-attempt 84.85m

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari says 'PM Modi has the blessings of the elders'

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari says 'PM Modi has the blessings of the elders'

Sangram Singh says his name is being dragged for publicity, clarifies Nikita Rawal is not his friend

Sangram Singh says his name is being dragged for publicity, clarifies Nikita Rawal is not his friend

Zambian farmers sue Chinese-linked mining firms for ecological catastrophe

Zambian farmers sue Chinese-linked mining firms for ecological catastrophe

Former US NSA calls India 'proud and strong', criticises Trump’s India strategy (File image)

Former US NSA calls India 'proud and strong', criticises Trump’s India strategy  

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal send heartfelt wishes to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal send heartfelt wishes to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Surat unfurls giant tricolor and 30x30 ft poster on PM Modi's birthday

Gujarat: A giant poster and huge Tricolour to celebrate PM Modi's birthday in Surat

Piyush Goyal launches 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' in Mumbai on PM Modi's 75th birthday

Piyush Goyal launches 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' in Mumbai on PM Modi's 75th birthday

India’s IT firms to grow 6-7 pc in FY27 amid strong US corporate performance, AI-driven shifts: Report

India’s IT services firms to grow 6-7 pc in FY27 in AI era: Report

Janaki temple priest extends birthday wishes to PM Modi, hopes for stronger India-Nepal ties

Janaki temple priest extends birthday wishes to PM Modi, hopes for stronger India-Nepal ties