PM Modi's popularity, work behind bumper voter turnout in Bihar: Dharmendra Pradhan (IANS Exclusive)

Patna, Nov 8 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bumper turnout of 64.66 per cent in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Pradhan said, "The bumper voter turnout in the Bihar election's first phase is a result of PM Modi's popularity and exceptional work ethic. Over the past 20 years, the NDA government in Bihar has taken special care of the interests of all sections of the state, earning public trust. The bumper voter turnout in Bihar is a result of this."

"We have the support of the people because of the campaign we launched, the work we have done, and the credibility that the NDA has built in this state over the past 20 years. The people of this state have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," he said.

The massive public response to rallies by PM Modi, Chief Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bihar is a testament to the trust people have in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he said.

"I am confident that we are heading towards an emphatic victory in Bihar," he said, adding that the announcement of results on November 14 would prove him right.

He expressed confidence that this time, there will be a record-breaking voter turnout in all districts of Bihar. The atmosphere in every district will be in favour of the NDA. People believe that the NDA's presence in the state is essential; otherwise, the political situation could become precarious.

"In the second phase, there won't be a single district where the NDA will not win a majority," he said.

Chiding opposition, the Union Minister described RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's poll promises as a "sign of desperation" in the face of "imminent defeat".

Dismissing the electoral promises being made by rival parties, the Union Minister said, "The promises being made by Tejashwi Yadav are a sign of his potential defeat. This is not going to work. He will face defeat in this election as well. I can say with certainty that he will not be able to fulfil whatever promises he is making."

"Tejashwi Yadav lacks the conviction while making these promises as he himself knows that these are not feasible," he said.

The Union Minister said under the democratic system in this country, anyone can say anything, but the people of Bihar will not trust these promises at all. The people know the truth well, he said.

In a guarded reply on the possibility of the NDA working with the Janshakti Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav in future, he said the "alliance is committed to the development of Bihar, and the people trust us".

"We can only talk about our priority, and that is the development of the state," he said.

