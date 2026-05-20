PM Modi's Italy visit pinnacle of journey built with steadfastness over years: Meloni

Rome, May 20 (IANS) The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Italy marks the pinnacle of a journey that has been built with steadfastness and determination over years, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni stated on Wednesday.

During the visit, the two leaders decided to elevate India-Italy relations to the level of a Special Strategic Partnership.

"The visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, marks the pinnacle of a journey that we have built with steadfastness and determination over these years. Today in Rome, we elevate our relationship to a special strategic partnership, that is, the highest level ever achieved in relations between our two Nations," Meloni posted on X.

"Italy and India are closer than ever, and our relations are in a position to express their potential at the highest level," the Italian PM added.

During their meeting on Wednesday, the two Prime Ministers welcomed the "strong momentum" of high-level exchanges and agreed to hold annual meetings of leaders including on the sidelines of multilateral events, as well as regular ministerial and institutional-level meetings.

"The talks with Prime Minister Meloni were excellent. Her commitment to furthering the India-Italy friendship is commendable. Bilateral ties between our nations have advanced significantly in sectors like trade, space, technology and more. In order to further deepen linkages, we have elevated our ties to a Special Strategic Partnership," stated PM Modi on X.

Both leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions covering the entire gamut of the India-Italy partnership. They also reviewed the progress made in bilateral cooperation across all domains of the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, agreeing to further expand collaboration in trade and investment, defence and security, science and technology, research and innovation, space, energy, AI and critical technologies, education, culture and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi and Meloni also expressed satisfaction on deepening defence cooperation through ministerial and official interactions, exchange of port visits and regular engagement of defence forces. They welcomed the signing of the Joint Declaration of Intent, an Industrial Roadmap for collaboration in co-design, co-development and co-production of defence products.

"Reiterating their strong commitment to combat the scourge of terrorism, both leaders agreed to continue cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels. They expressed satisfaction at the implementation of Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism adopted in November 2025," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

--IANS

/as