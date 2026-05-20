Ahmedabad's NID develops lightweight, ergonomic parcel trolley for Indian Railways

Ahmedabad, May 20 (IANS) Students at the Railway Design Centre of the National Institute of Design (NID) in Gujarat's Ahmedabad have developed a modern 'parcel trolley' for Indian Railways, aimed at making parcel handling on railway platforms faster, easier and more efficient.

The initiative is part of a long-term collaboration between Indian Railways and NID, which is set to continue till 2035, with the objective of modernising railway stations and improving passenger amenities.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ved Prakash, said the NID students had carried out several experiments related to railway operations, with the 'parcel trolley' emerging as one of the most successful innovations.

He added that the trolley has already undergone trials and extensive work was done to improve both parcel transportation and its overall usability.

The trolley was successfully tested at Ahmedabad's Kalupur Railway Station, where porters appreciated its lightweight design and ease of handling.

Namit Sharma, Head of Transportation and Automobile Design at NID, said feedback from the porter community was a crucial part of the trial process.

He noted that the porters responded positively to the trolley, particularly because it was designed to feel light and convenient to manoeuvre.

"Our aim was to ensure the trolley is not heavy while also improving functionality and efficiency," Sharma said.

Following the initial trials, several modifications are being incorporated into the design.

Railway officials said the upgraded trolley is expected to be introduced at stations soon for regular parcel transportation.

DRM Prakash said further innovations are also being explored, including the addition of rollers to the trolley structure to improve movement and loading efficiency.

Efforts are also underway to make parcel loading into trains quicker and more seamless.

He added that one final trial remains pending, after which the trolley will be deployed at railway stations wherever required.

According to Railway officials, the specially designed parcel trolley has been developed with a strong focus on ergonomics and porter convenience.

It is expected to reduce physical strain on workers, improve operational speed, and ensure smoother parcel movement even on crowded railway platforms.

--IANS

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