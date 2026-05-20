Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters among clubs denied AIFF Premier 1 licence

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Several prominent Indian football clubs, including Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Kerala Blasters FC, and Odisha FC, have had their applications rejected by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the Premier 1 Club License for the 2026-27 season.

The AIFF’s Club Licensing Committee, First Instance Body (CLC-FIB), met on May 17 and announced that licenses were rejected for Sporting Club Delhi, Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, and Inter Kashi. The governing body clarified that these clubs can appeal the decision or seek an exemption to participate in national competitions under the applicable regulations.

In an official statement, the AIFF stated that the clubs whose applications have been rejected can either appeal the decision or request an exemption to take part in the national club competition, according to the licensing regulations.

Meanwhile, licenses were granted with sanctions to NorthEast United FC, East Bengal FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, and Punjab FC. While these clubs passed the licensing process, the sanctions show that some criteria or compliance conditions still need to be addressed.

The Indian Club Licensing System is a yearly requirement meant to improve professionalism, infrastructure, administration, and sporting standards among clubs in the country. The licensing framework decides eligibility for participation in both domestic and Asian competitions sanctioned by the AIFF and the Asian Football Confederation.

Under this system, licenses are divided into two categories: 'Premier 1' for Indian Super League clubs and 'Premier 2' for clubs in the Indian Football League structure. The process evaluates clubs based on several factors, including finance, legal issues, infrastructure, personnel, and youth development.

--IANS

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