PM Modi wants India to modernise, not westernise: Norwegian diplomat (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India to modernise rapidly while preserving its cultural and civilisational roots rather than adopting a Western model, Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim said on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS, Solheim -- also a former Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment -- said that PM Modi envisions a fast-modernising India that remains deeply anchored in its heritage and traditions, rather than one that imitates the West.

"Prime Minister Modi wants India to modernise, to modernise very, very fast, but he doesn't want India to westernise, and he wants to root the greatness of future India in the history of India and the heritage of India," he said.

Solheim noted that Western media often portrays PM Modi in a negative light, which he believes stems from a lack of understanding of the role culture and religion play in Indian society.

“Western institutions tend to view religious and cultural expressions with suspicion, while in India these elements are a source of strength and identity,” Solheim told IANS.

He emphasised that PM Modi’s approach is to build the future of India on its historical and cultural foundations, which, he said, are closely intertwined with the Hindu religion.

This model, Solheim suggested, offers a distinct pathway to development that balances modernisation with civilisational continuity.

On the political front, Solheim refrained from commenting on opposition leaders, stating that the focus should remain on electoral outcomes.

He pointed to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s performance in states like West Bengal and Assam, as well as the unexpected political rise of actor-turned-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu, as significant developments in the current political landscape.

Highlighting India’s global standing, Solheim said the country has largely maintained a path of peaceful development, citing the brief conflict with Pakistan that he claimed was swiftly de-escalated.

He added that India’s approach could serve as a model for other nations.

"Look, India has not been in any war or conflict except for the very short war with Pakistan, which Prime Minister Modi wisely called off after a few days. That's an example others should follow," he told IANS.

--IANS

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