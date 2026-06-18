PM Modi urges global AI standards, child safety at G7 Summit

Evian, June 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for a human-centric approach to artificial intelligence, asserting that the technology's real success lies in empowering ordinary citizens rather than in the power of machines.

Speaking at a session on 'Ensuring a Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of AI' at the G7 Summit, PM Modi stressed that the transformative potential of AI is widely recognised and has touched all aspects of human life.

However, the Prime Minister maintained that the true test of AI is not how powerful machines become but how much they empower ordinary human beings.

He said India's belief in human-centric application of AI was reflected in the AI Impact Summit held in Delhi this year and in the MANAV Vision of India.

He noted that numerous other Indian efforts in the field clearly reflect this vision.

PM Modi also drew attention to the recent message of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, who spoke about the importance of human values, inclusivity and meaningful human control as the foundation for the development of AI.

He said India's vision for AI aligns with the Pope's message.

Emphasising the need for safety, particularly for children, PM Modi said ensuring their protection during AI rollout is of utmost importance. He warned that without proper standards, the same AI that can educate children and enhance their creativity can also expose them to misinformation, deepfakes and exploitation.

“The solution lies in value systems, design and governance, adding that the digital space must become a playground for learning for children and not a tool for manipulation,” he said.

PM Modi further stated that India firmly believes cyberspace must further the global public good and that access to AI technologies must be broad and inclusive.

He said that all democratic countries should have access to such AI models to protect their critical information infrastructure and respond effectively to growing cyber threats.

In his remarks, PM Modi made several suggestions, including promoting safe-by-design AI systems, developing common standards, testing frameworks and regulatory sandboxes for AI deployment so that innovation and governance progress together.

He also called for global cooperation against deepfakes, misinformation and cyber fraud, and stressed the need to ensure that the benefits of AI reach all countries of the Global South, so that AI emerges as an inclusive force rather than a divisive one.

--IANS

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