PM Modi unmasked Pakistan, punished those who wiped sindoor of our sisters: Pramod Krishnam

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exposed Pakistan before the world and also took a ‘historic’ decision to take revenge from the terrorists and their masterminds sitting across the border for wiping off the ‘sindoor’ of our sisters in Pahalgam, said Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the Peethadhishwar of Sambhal’s Kalki Dham, on Thursday.

Pramod Krishnam, speaking to IANS, strongly supported India’s Operation Sindoor, stating that this revenge will be remembered for many generations and stated that the Prime Minister deserves full credit for taking a solid stand against terrorism, perpetrated and sponsored from across the border.

He said that Pakistan remains a breeding ground for terrorists and its government, military as well as the ISI remain a direct party to it. Despite being caught red-handed on multiple occasions, its territory remains a safe haven for terror elements.

“PM Modi and his administration have exposed Pakistan globally, first by destroying its infamous terror bases and now by launching a diplomatic drive to show its direct abetment to terror, not just in India but across the world,” he said.

He said that Pakistan deserves no other treatment than this, arguing that terror and their patrons must be confronted and dealt with a firm hand, else they have a potential to become constant sore.

The former Congress leader further said that the Operation Sindoor not only reflects the country’s strong and united resolve to combat and confront terror in its face and but has also shown to the world, what the ‘New India’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi means and stands for.

He showered praise on the armed forces for making the enemy nation kneel down before Mother India.

Krishnam also aired his apprehension over what could have been the outcome and what could have been India’s response, if there was any other Prime Minister in such a situation.

“PM Modi has ensured that our sisters get justice and that too within a fixed timeframe, he has ensured that those who wiped off their sindoor, were buried in the soil,” Krishnam said.

--IANS

mr/pgh