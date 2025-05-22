May 22, 2025 9:10 PM हिंदी

PM Modi unmasked Pakistan, punished those who wiped sindoor of our sisters: Pramod Krishnam

PM Modi unmasked Pakistan, punished those who wiped sindoor of our sisters: Pramod Krishnam

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exposed Pakistan before the world and also took a ‘historic’ decision to take revenge from the terrorists and their masterminds sitting across the border for wiping off the ‘sindoor’ of our sisters in Pahalgam, said Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the Peethadhishwar of Sambhal’s Kalki Dham, on Thursday.

Pramod Krishnam, speaking to IANS, strongly supported India’s Operation Sindoor, stating that this revenge will be remembered for many generations and stated that the Prime Minister deserves full credit for taking a solid stand against terrorism, perpetrated and sponsored from across the border.

He said that Pakistan remains a breeding ground for terrorists and its government, military as well as the ISI remain a direct party to it. Despite being caught red-handed on multiple occasions, its territory remains a safe haven for terror elements.

“PM Modi and his administration have exposed Pakistan globally, first by destroying its infamous terror bases and now by launching a diplomatic drive to show its direct abetment to terror, not just in India but across the world,” he said.

He said that Pakistan deserves no other treatment than this, arguing that terror and their patrons must be confronted and dealt with a firm hand, else they have a potential to become constant sore.

The former Congress leader further said that the Operation Sindoor not only reflects the country’s strong and united resolve to combat and confront terror in its face and but has also shown to the world, what the ‘New India’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi means and stands for.

He showered praise on the armed forces for making the enemy nation kneel down before Mother India.

Krishnam also aired his apprehension over what could have been the outcome and what could have been India’s response, if there was any other Prime Minister in such a situation.

“PM Modi has ensured that our sisters get justice and that too within a fixed timeframe, he has ensured that those who wiped off their sindoor, were buried in the soil,” Krishnam said.

--IANS

mr/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Director Jyothi Krishna on challenges faced while shooting Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Director Jyothi Krishna on challenges faced while shooting Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Suhana Khan's BFFs Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor pen lovely wished as she turns 25

Suhana Khan's BFFs Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor pen lovely wished as she turns 25

Big setback for China as Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong eliminated from men's doubles at the World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Table tennis: Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong eliminated from men's doubles at World Championships

Anganwadi centres in J&K's Udhampur transforming into smart preschools under NEP

Anganwadi centres in J&K's Udhampur transforming into smart preschools under NEP

Luka Modric to bid farewell to Real Madrid after Club World Cup

Luka Modric to bid farewell to Real Madrid after Club World Cup

TN: Trichy residents joyous over revamped Srirangam station, thank PM Modi for giving it a facelift

TN: Trichy residents joyous over revamped Srirangam station, thank PM Modi for giving it a facelift

'Credible news will help more': Rishabh Pant calls out netizen for sharing 'fake' post on his Indian Premier League (IPL) future. IANS Photos

'Credible news will help more': Pant calls out netizen for sharing 'fake' post on his IPL future

Nearly 90 firms file draft papers for IPOs in 1st five months of 2025

Nearly 90 firms file draft papers for IPOs in 1st five months of 2025

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

How Vedang Raina repeats history with Hrithik Roshan after 6 years

How Vedang Raina repeated history with Hrithik Roshan after 6 years