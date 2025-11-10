PM Modi to participate virtually in MP celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti on Nov 15

Bhopal, Nov 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagwan Birsa Munda live from Jabalpur on November 15, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet announced after Monday’s meeting.

A parallel state-level event will be held in Alirajpur, while district-level functions across all 55 districts will honour tribal achievers in education and sports from various sections of society.

Various social organisations will also participate in the celebration in various districts. Jabalpur programme at various places will showcase Madhya Pradesh’s tribal heritage. The government is also planning to launch an app that will give detailed information about the various schemes of the government for tribal welfare.

“The Prime Minister’s presence will inspire our youth. We are preparing a cultural extravaganza with several tribal artists,” Chaitanya Kashyap, the Minister for MSMEs, told reporters here after the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet decided to felicitate 1,100 tribal students who secured top ranks in board exams and 750 athletes who won medals in national events with government support.

In Alirajpur, Deputy CM Jagdish Devda will lead the event at the Birsa Munda Smriti Sthal. “We will remember Ulgulan and Birsa’s sacrifice,” the minister said.

A 51-foot statue of the tribal icon will be unveiled. District Collectors have been asked to organise mini-marathons and traditional sports on November 15. Schools will remain open for a half-day to screen the Prime Minister’s address.

“Every child must know Birsa’s story,” said School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations in Bhopal on November 15, 2021. During the event, he launched the 'Ration Aapke Dwar' (ration at your doorstep) scheme for the tribal community in Madhya Pradesh and initiated the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission.

In Jabalpur, rehearsals began Monday evening. Gond, Baiga, and Bharia artists are practising war cries and folk dances. A 500-member women’s troupe will perform the Saila dance. The district administration has identified 180 tribal achievers for felicitation. Public representatives will lead events in every block. Social organisations have been roped in for blood donation camps and tree plantation drives.

“November 15 will be a day of pride and service,” the minister said.

--IANS

sktr/dpb