PM Modi to interact with students across India today under ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) As the examination season approaches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents across the country on Friday under the ninth edition of his flagship programme, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), aimed at promoting stress-free examinations and holistic learning.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi invited citizens to watch the special episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha on February 6, encouraging them to witness engaging conversations that reflect the collective spirit, aspirations and confidence of India’s youth.

This year, the Prime Minister conducted interactive sessions with Exam Warriors from multiple locations, including Dev Mogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Guwahati in Assam, and at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

In a post on social media, PM Modi stated: "As the Parikshas are approaching, #ParikshaPeCharcha is back too! This time, the Charcha happened with #ExamWarriors in Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and at 7, LKM in Delhi. As always, it is refreshing to interact with my young friends and discuss stress free exams and several other things. Do watch the PPC Episode on 6th February!"

During the event, Prime Minister Modi engages with students, teachers and parents from across the country, sharing guidance on how to approach board and entrance examinations in a calm, confident and stress-free manner, while also addressing broader issues related to learning and personal growth.

The 2026 edition marks a significant milestone in the evolution of PPC, which has grown into a nationwide movement driven by the Prime Minister’s vision of creating an environment where every child’s individuality is recognised, nurtured and encouraged without fear or pressure.

Reflecting its growing reach, more than 4.5 crore people registered for PPC 2026, while an additional 2.26 crore actively participated in various related activities, taking the total participation to over 6.76 crore nationwide.

Meanwhile, ahead of today’s interaction, the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government directed district administrations to ensure that the programme is organised in all schools, including non-government institutions.

The main state-level event will be held at Subhash Excellence School in Bhopal, while School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh will attend the programme with students in Narsinghpur district.

