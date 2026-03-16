'Dhurandhar' actor Rajat Arora calls working with Ranveer Singh 'an absolutely amazing experience'

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Rajat Arora was seen as Mukka Gursewak Singh in Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster "Dhurandhar".

Talking about working with Ranveer, Rajat termed the experience as absolutely amazing. He said that the 'Padmaavat' actor was an inspiration as always.

”Working with Ranveer Singh was an absolutely amazing experience. He truly is a power-packed personality, full of energy, warmth, and positivity."

Rajat further recalled his first encounter with Ranveer during the shoot of "Dhurandhar".

"I still remember the very first day I met him in Thailand. I was going for my costume trials and he was walking towards me from the front. In my mind, I was thinking, “Oh my God, today I’m actually seeing Ranveer Singh live… what should I say to him? I was just lost in my thoughts. And before I could even say anything, he came up to me, smiled, and said, “Welcome to the gang, brother!” and gave me a warm hug. For a moment, I was like, “Is this real?” That’s a moment I can never forget in my life."

Rajat further shared that Ranveer was extremely friendly and supportive throughout the shoot.

"Whenever he watched the scenes on the monitor, he would often appreciate my work and sometimes even guide me in certain moments, which really helped enhance my performance."

Rajat revealed that not just on camera, but off camera as well, Ranveer is super funny and spontaneous.

Sharing another fond memory with the 'Gully Boy' actor, he added, "I remember one montage scene where Aditya Sir told us to just interact naturally so it would look real. So I randomly said in the scene, “Bhaijaan, wahan ka non-veg bada bakwaas hai, pet kharab ho jaata hai… kahin aur chalte hain aaj.” And instantly he replied, “Tu veg khaya kar.” I somehow controlled my laughter in the shot, but once the scene ended, I burst out laughing. I still wonder how he comes up with such quick and hilarious impromptu lines!”

--IANS

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