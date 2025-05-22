May 22, 2025 3:23 PM हिंदी

PM Modi to offer prayers at Karni Mata Temple in Rajasthan's Deshnok today, address rally

Jaipur, May 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will visit the revered Karni Mata Temple in Deshnok in Rajasthan's Bikaner, and is likely to deliver a significant message from the spiritual land of Maa Karni.

This is his first visit to Rajasthan following India's attack on terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.

During the visit, PM Modi will inaugurate 103 Amrit Stations nationwide, including the newly developed Deshnok Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Yojana. He will also address a large public meeting in Palana village near Bikaner.

His total stay in Bikaner is scheduled for 3 hours and 25 minutes. This visit is reminiscent of his public address in Churu, delivered on the morning of the airstrikes following the Pulwama attack.

Political observers anticipate that PM Modi may once again send a strong message to the global community, including Pakistan, from the land of Bikaner, especially as Thursday marks one month since the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to official sources, PM Modi will arrive at Nal Airport at 9.50 a.m. by a special aircraft and then proceed to Deshnok via helicopter.

He is scheduled to arrive at the Karni Mata Temple helipad at 10.30 a.m. and spend approximately 15 minutes at the temple. Following the temple visit, he will inaugurate the Deshnok Railway Station and flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express train.

He will be accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. At 11.15 a.m., the Prime Minister will depart for Palana village by road - a journey of about 8 kilometres. A massive crowd of over one lakh people is expected at the public meeting venue, where elaborate seating arrangements and a large pandal have been set up.

Notably, around 6,000 people will don saffron turbans during the event. Several teams are working around the clock to prepare them.

During the event, PM Modi will inaugurate 103 Amrit Stations nationwide and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore. These projects include 1,000 km of electrified railway tracks, seven major road projects, three vehicle underpasses, a PowerGrid transmission project and 900 km of national highways in Rajasthan. After the public meeting, the Prime Minister will return to Nal Airport by helicopter around 12.30 p.m. and depart for Delhi at around 1.15 p.m.

