PM Modi thanks world leaders for extending wishes on Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) As the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked several world leaders who sent their greetings to him and people of India on the occasion.

PM Modi thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his wishes on India's Independence Day and stressed that New Delhi values "strategic partnership" with Paris.

"Thank you, my friend President Macron, for your warm greetings on India’s Independence Day. We value our strategic partnership and remain committed to deepening it for the benefit of our people," PM Modi posted on X.

His statement came in response to Macron's congratulatory message on India's Independence Day. While wishing people of India on Independence Day, Macron recalled PM Modi's visit to France earlier this year and looked forward to deepening strategic partnership.

In a post on X, Macron wrote, "Warm congratulations to the people of India on your 79th Independence Day! I fondly recall welcoming my friend PM Narendra Modi to France in February, and look forward to deepening our strategic partnership towards 2047 and beyond."

While thanking Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, PM Modi called Male New Delhi's "valued neighbour" and "close partner" in shared vision of peace, progress and prosperity of people of two nations.

"Thank you for your warm greetings, President Muizzu. The Maldives is a valued neighbour and close partner in our shared vision of peace, progress and prosperity for our people and the region," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay for his wishes on the Independence Day and expressed hope that the bonds of friendship between two nations will continue to grow stronger.

In a statement shared on X, PM Modi wrote, "I thank Prime Minister Tobgay for the kind wishes on India’s Independence Day. May the bonds of friendship between our nations continue to grow stronger in the times to come."

His statement came in response to Tobgay's wishes on India's Independence Day. "Warm greetings to India on its 79th Independence Day, celebrating our friendship and wishing peace, prosperity, and progress," Tobgay posted on X.

PM Modi thanked Mauritius counterpart Navin Ramgoolam for his wishes and called Mauritius India's "strategic and trusted partner" in shared pursuit of progress, prosperity and a bright future for people of two nations.

"Deeply appreciate your warm wishes, Prime Minister Dr. Navin Ramgoolam, on the occasion of our Independence Day. Mauritius will always remain a strategic and trusted partner in our shared pursuit of progress, prosperity and a bright future for our peoples," PM Modi posted on X.

While extending wishes to India on the occasion of Independence Day, Ramgoolam stated that Mauritius celebrates the values of freedom, democracy and unity that India has so valiantly upheld since 1947. He emphasized that the bond between two nations is rooted in history and culture.

In a post on X, Ramgoolam stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, On this auspicious occasion of India’s Independence Day, I extend my warmest wishes to the Government and people of India. As we commemorate this historic day, we celebrate the values of freedom, democracy and unity that India has so valiantly upheld since 1947. The bonds between Mauritius and India are rooted in history, culture and ties that continue to inspire cooperation, friendship and mutual respect between our nations. May India continue to flourish in peace, prosperity and progress, guiding the world with its example of resilience and vision. Happy Independence Day, India!"

--IANS

akl/as