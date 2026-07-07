PM Modi signs guestbook upon meeting Indonesian Prez Subianto at Istana Merdeka

Jakarta, July 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday signed the guestbook at the Istana Merdeka (the Presidential Palace of Indonesia) in Jakarta ahead of his bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The gesture preceded bilateral talks between the two leaders, aimed at giving fresh momentum to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across key sectors, including energy, trade, maritime cooperation, defence, etc.

Both leaders then held bilateral talks, which are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in defence and maritime partnerships, critical minerals, food security, and the digital economy during their meeting on Tuesday.

The talks are also likely to review progress made under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which India and Indonesia elevated in May 2018.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi received an unprecedented ceremonial welcome in Jakarta as he officially began his visit to Indonesia, with a focus on strengthening bilateral ties.

As the Prime Minister made his way to the Istana Merdeka, he was greeted by cheerful schoolchildren lining the road, holding the national flags of both Indonesia and India.

President Subianto warmly welcomed him, and the two leaders shared a hug.

This was followed by the national anthems of both countries.

Sharing the visuals of the grand ceremonial welcome, PM Modi took to X and posted: "Thank you for the warm welcome at the Istana Merdeka! President Prabowo Subianto."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that PM Modi's visit "marks a significant step in advancing the India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for cooperation across priority sectors while reinforcing the deep trust, shared values, and enduring friendship that bind the two countries."

PM Modi, who arrived in Jakarta on Monday afternoon as part of his three-nation tour of Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, was received at the airport by Indonesian President Subianto in a rare diplomatic gesture.

The Prime Minister said he was "touched" by President Subianto's gesture of personally receiving him at the airport and expressed confidence that their discussions would further strengthen bilateral ties.

"I'm touched by President Prabowo Subianto's gesture of welcoming me at the airport," PM Modi said on X. "In 2018, we elevated our relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has benefited our people. During this visit, President Prabowo Subianto and I will hold discussions aimed at adding even more momentum to this partnership across diverse sectors," he added.

This marks PM Modi's fourth visit to Indonesia, but his first bilateral visit since the ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

--IANS

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