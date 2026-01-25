PM Modi shares stories of 'spirit of solidarity', family values from Gujarat, J&K

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India’s true strength lies in its deep-rooted traditions of community living, family values and collective responsibility, which often remain unnoticed amid the glare of mainstream attention.

Addressing the 130th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, “Wherever we go in India, we are bound to witness something extraordinary and unprecedented. Often, these events are obscured by the media’s glare. But they reveal the true strength of our society. They also provide a glimpse into our value systems, wherein the spirit of solidarity is paramount.”

Highlighting a unique social practice from Gujarat, the Prime Minister spoke about Chandanki village in Beharaji, which follows an uncommon tradition of collective dining.

“You would be surprised if I told you that the people here, especially the elderly, do not cook in their homes. The reason for this is the village's magnificent community kitchen. Food for the entire village is cooked in this community kitchen, and people sit together to eat. This tradition has been continuing for the past 15 years. Not just that, if someone is ill, a tiffin service is available, meaning home delivery is also fully arranged. These community meals fill people with joy,” he said.

PM Modi said that such initiatives not only bring people together but also “foster a sense of family”, describing it as a system that is an “integral part of our tradition”.

“It is viewed with great curiosity in many countries around the world. In many countries, such family systems are highly respected. Just a few days ago, my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, visited India. He conveyed to me that the UAE is celebrating 2026 as the Year of the Family. The aim is to strengthen harmony and community spirit among its people -- indeed, it's a truly commendable initiative,” the Prime Minister said.

Citing an example from Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said that when the “strength of family and society combine”, even the most difficult challenges can be addressed.

“I’ve learned about Sheikhgund village in Anantnag. The challenges related to drugs, tobacco, cigarettes and alcohol had increased significantly there. Seeing all this, Mir Jafar Ji, who hails from there, became so distressed that he resolved to address this problem. He united everyone in the village, from the youth to the elders. The impact of his initiative was such that shops there stopped selling tobacco products. This effort also increased public awareness about the dangers of drugs,” he said.

The Prime Minister also lauded organisations engaged in long-term social service across the country.

“There are many organisations in our country that have been selflessly engaged in social service for years. For example, there is an organisation in Faridpur, East Medinipur, West Bengal. Its name is Vivekananda Lok Shiksha Niketan. This organisation has been engaged in the care of children and the elderly over the last four decades,” he said.

“Along with providing education through the Gurukul system and training teachers, this organisation is engaged in many noble endeavours for social welfare. I wish that this spirit of selfless service continues to gain strength among the countrymen,” PM Modi added.

