PM Modi regrets curtailed Bengal tour due to bad weather, assures Matua community on dignity and rights

Kolkata, Dec 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed regret over the truncation of his West Bengal visit earlier in the day due to adverse weather conditions, which prevented him from attending a public rally at Taherpur under the Ranaghat sub-division in Nadia district, and issued a social media statement outlining the points he had intended to raise at the event.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to be physically present at the rally venue. However, his helicopter could not land at the helipad near Taherpur due to low visibility and was forced to return to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, from where he addressed the gathering virtually.

In his social media statement, PM Modi first addressed what he described as the Trinamool Congress' sustained propaganda that members of the Matua community -- socially backward refugees who migrated to West Bengal from the neighbouring Bangladesh -- would be adversely affected by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

He assured Matua and Namasudra families who came to West Bengal from Bangladesh for religious reasons that they are guaranteed a dignified life in the state following the grant of Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"I assure every Matua and Namasudra family that we will always serve them. They are not here at the mercy of the TMC. They have the right to live in India with dignity thanks to the CAA, which our government brought. We will do even more for the Matua and Namasudra communities once a BJP government takes oath in West Bengal," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also reiterated his cautionary remarks on what he termed the Trinamool Congress' alleged protection of illegal infiltrators in the state.

"The Trinamool Congress is putting all its strength into protecting infiltrators who, in turn, loot the poor of West Bengal, spread terror and chaos, and commit atrocities against our Nari Shakti. It is Modi’s assurance to the people of West Bengal that once a BJP government is formed in the state, stricter action will be taken against infiltrators," he said.

He further claimed that he had warned people against what he described as conspiracies by the Trinamool Congress to shield infiltrators.

"Look at the extent of the Trinamool Congress' affection for infiltrators -- their supporters say 'Modi Go Back' but fall silent when it comes to saying ‘Infiltrators Go Back’," the statement added.

The Prime Minister also alleged that the current state government remains preoccupied with cuts and commissions, resulting in development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees being stalled. He appealed to the people of West Bengal to give the BJP an opportunity to form a "double-engine" government to ensure faster development.

--IANS

src/pgh