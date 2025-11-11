November 11, 2025 1:43 PM हिंदी

PM Modi receives warm welcome in Bhutan as he starts 2-day visit

PM Modi receives warm welcome in Bhutan as he starts 2-day visit

Thimphu, Nov 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thimphu on Tuesday for a two-day visit, where he was warmly received by his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay.

The visit aims to deepen India-Bhutan partnership and reinforce India's commitment to its Neighbourhood First Policy.

"Landed in Bhutan. Grateful to Prime Minister Tobgay for the warm and gracious welcome at the airport. This visit reflects the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation shared between our two nations. India and Bhutan enjoy a time-tested partnership anchored in trust, goodwill and mutual respect. I look forward to further strengthening our close ties during this visit," PM Modi posted on X.

Extending a warm welcome to PM Modi, Tshering Tobgay took to his social media platform, stating, "I join the entire nation in welcoming my elder brother Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhutan."

Earlier, in his departure statement, PM Modi said, "I will be visiting the Kingdom of Bhutan from 11-12 November 2025. It would be my honour to join the people of Bhutan as they mark the 70th birth anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth King."

PM Modi's visit coincides with the exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India. He will also offer prayers to the Holy Relics at Tashichhodzong in Thimphu and participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Referring to this, he said, "The exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India during the organisation of the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Bhutan reflects our two countries' deep-rooted civilisational and spiritual ties."

The visit, according to the Prime Minister, will also mark another "major milestone in our successful energy partnership with the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project".

PM Modi said that he is looking forward to meeting the Bhutanese King, the Fourth King, and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

"I am confident that my visit will further deepen our bonds of friendship and strengthen our efforts towards shared progress and prosperity," he said.

--IANS

scor/sd

LATEST NEWS

West Indies-Afghanistan to play three-match T20I series in UAE

West Indies and Afghanistan to play three-match T20I series in UAE

Progress, prosperity of India and Bhutan connected to each other: PM Modi

Progress, prosperity of India and Bhutan connected to each other: PM Modi

Investment, Insurers, NPS, Insurance

Insurers, NPS invest record high Rs 1 lakh crore in Indian equities in 2025

Manish Malhotra reveals why Fatima Sana Shaikh has never been seen as a ‘heroine’

Manish Malhotra reveals why Fatima Sana Shaikh has never been seen as a ‘heroine’

Sunny Hinduja celebrates as his film 'Thai Massage' turns 3

Sunny Hinduja celebrates as his film 'Thai Massage' turns 3

India's poultry sector likely to record 4-6 per cent revenue growth in 2025-26 as demand rises

India's poultry sector likely to record 4-6 per cent revenue growth in 2025-26 as demand rises

United we stand, we'll rise stronger: MI, Kumble & others offer condolences to Delhi blast victims

United we stand, we'll rise stronger: MI, RCB, Kumble & others offer condolences to Delhi blast victims

J&K beat Delhi for the first time in Ranji Trophy history

J&K beat Delhi for the first time in Ranji Trophy history

Stokes has been in beast mode; most important man on this side: Ben Duckett

Stokes has been in beast mode; most important man on this side: Ben Duckett

Ram Gopal Varma lauds Ram Charan's 'Peddi' director for putting focus on where it should be in 'Chikiri' song (Photo Credit: Ram Charan/X)

Ram Gopal Varma lauds Ram Charan's 'Peddi' director for putting focus on where it should be in 'Chikiri' song