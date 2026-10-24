October 24, 2026 11:22 PM हिंदी

PM Modi posts ‘Wings over Ganges’ countdown message ahead of tomorrow's Varanasi air show

PM Modi posts ‘Wings over Ganges’ countdown message ahead of tomorrow's Varanasi air show (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday posted about his arrival in Varanasi with a brief but evocative Facebook post that has set the stage for a major aerial spectacle over the Ganges.

“The countdown begins, Wings over Ganges, tomorrow in Varanasi,” the Prime Minister wrote on social media platform Facebook, generating widespread anticipation across Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

The post is widely interpreted as confirmation that PM Modi will be present for the air show scheduled for Sunday in his parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a high-level review meeting to take stock of the preparations for the event.

Officials from the civil aviation department, district administration, police, and security agencies briefed the Chief Minister on arrangements related to airspace management, spectator safety, traffic regulation, and emergency services.

Sources familiar with the discussions said the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure seamless coordination so that the aerial display proceeds without disruption and the large number of expected visitors experience no inconvenience.

Special emphasis was placed on security protocols along the riverfront and at vantage points from where citizens are expected to watch the show.

The ‘Wings Over Ganges’ air show is being organised as a major public event that will feature advanced aircraft of the Indian Air Force performing manoeuvres over the sacred river.

The choice of Varanasi highlights the city’s growing profile as a venue for national-level programmes that blend cultural symbolism with modern displays of military capability.

Local administration has already begun implementing traffic diversions and crowd-control measures in and around the city. Boats and temporary viewing galleries along the “ghats” are being readied.

As the city counts down to Sunday, both the Prime Minister’s social media message and the Chief Minister’s review meeting have reinforced the sense that ‘Wings Over Ganges’ is set to be one of the most closely watched public events in Varanasi in recent years.

--IANS

sktr/dan

LATEST NEWS

Nyayadhani Knights edge past Sanskardhani Strikers, Chakradhar Champions win and inch closer to the semifinals of the Chhattisgarh Hockey League 2026 on Saturday. Photo credit: CHL

CHL 2026: Nyayadhani Knights edge past Sanskardhani Strikers, Chakradhar Champions win

Starlink, Starshield speeds restored for Ukraine, says Zelensky; thanks US

Starlink, Starshield speeds restored for Ukraine, says Zelensky; thanks US

Alaaeddine Ajaraie misses late penalty as Odisha FC hold NorthEast United to draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2026/27: Ajaraie misses late penalty as Odisha FC hold NorthEast United to draw

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, holds a review meeting at Delhi Police Headquarters in New Delhi, Saturday, October 24, 2026. (Photo: IANS/HMO)

‘Deal with inimical elements firmly’, directs HM Amit Shah while reviewing Delhi security

Gajendra Chauhan on Naseeruddin Shah's SRFTI statement: Advise instead of criticising

Gajendra Chauhan on Naseeruddin Shah's SRFTI statement: Advise instead of criticising

Drama, tension and controversy await as FC Barcelona host Real Madrid in first Clasico of 2026/27 season in La Liga. Photo credit: fC Barcelona

Drama, tension and controversy await as Barcelona host Real Madrid in first Clasico of season

PM Mudra Yojana transforms Poonam Sharma's life, helps her expand business to five shops

PM Mudra Yojana transforms Poonam Sharma's life, helps her expand business to five shops

Indian men and women extend winning run in the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 on the second day of the competition at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Commonwealth Kabaddi C'ship: Indian men and women extend winning run

India sign off with record 114 medals as contingent marches at closing ceremony of the Asian Para Games in Aichi in Japan on Saturday. Photo credit: PCI

Asian Para Games: India sign off with record 114 medals as contingent marches at closing ceremony

INDIA Bloc to hold ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Oct 30; ‘Dilli Chalo’ march planned for Nov 1 (Photo: @kcvenugopalmp/X)

INDIA Bloc to hold ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Oct 30; ‘Dilli Chalo’ march planned for Nov 1