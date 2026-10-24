PM Modi posts ‘Wings over Ganges’ countdown message ahead of tomorrow's Varanasi air show

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday posted about his arrival in Varanasi with a brief but evocative Facebook post that has set the stage for a major aerial spectacle over the Ganges.

“The countdown begins, Wings over Ganges, tomorrow in Varanasi,” the Prime Minister wrote on social media platform Facebook, generating widespread anticipation across Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

The post is widely interpreted as confirmation that PM Modi will be present for the air show scheduled for Sunday in his parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a high-level review meeting to take stock of the preparations for the event.

Officials from the civil aviation department, district administration, police, and security agencies briefed the Chief Minister on arrangements related to airspace management, spectator safety, traffic regulation, and emergency services.

Sources familiar with the discussions said the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure seamless coordination so that the aerial display proceeds without disruption and the large number of expected visitors experience no inconvenience.

Special emphasis was placed on security protocols along the riverfront and at vantage points from where citizens are expected to watch the show.

The ‘Wings Over Ganges’ air show is being organised as a major public event that will feature advanced aircraft of the Indian Air Force performing manoeuvres over the sacred river.

The choice of Varanasi highlights the city’s growing profile as a venue for national-level programmes that blend cultural symbolism with modern displays of military capability.

Local administration has already begun implementing traffic diversions and crowd-control measures in and around the city. Boats and temporary viewing galleries along the “ghats” are being readied.

As the city counts down to Sunday, both the Prime Minister’s social media message and the Chief Minister’s review meeting have reinforced the sense that ‘Wings Over Ganges’ is set to be one of the most closely watched public events in Varanasi in recent years.

--IANS

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