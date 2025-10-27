PM Modi pays tribute to valour, sacrifice of soldiers on Infantry Day

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday saluted the courage and supreme sacrifice of Infantry soldiers, who laid down their lives in the service of the nation, on the occasion of Infantry Day.

“On Infantry Day, we honour the unwavering bravery and dedication of the Infantry. Their commitment to safeguarding our nation stands as a beacon of strength and sacrifice. Each soldier embodies the highest ideals of valour and service, inspiring every Indian,” said PM Modi in a message on X.

Earlier, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi laid a wreath at the Amar Chakra of the National War Memorial to commemorate Infantry Day, also known as Shaurya Diwas.

The ceremony aimed to pay tribute to the valour, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the Infantry, said a Defence Ministry official.

Senior Army officers, serving personnel, veterans and families of the bravehearts attended the event organised to honour the courage and supreme sacrifice of Infantry soldiers, who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Three decorated war veterans, Major Ashish Sonal, Vir Chakra (Retired), a veteran of Operation Pawan (1990); Subedar Major and Honorary Captain Kunwar Singh, Vir Chakra (Retired), who took part in Operation Meghdoot (1989); and Lance Naik Amrit, Vir Chakra (Retired), a participant of Operation Cactus Lily (1971), also laid wreaths on behalf of Infantry veterans.

As part of the nationwide celebrations, several events were organised to mark the occasion. These included the Field Marshal KM Cariappa Memorial Seminar in Lucknow, the Shauryaveer Run and the Felicitation of Veer Naris at Delhi Cantonment.

An ‘Infantry Magazine’ highlighting the Infantry’s multi-dimensional capability development and chronicling heroic sagas was also released on the sidelines of the event.

Observed on October 27 every year, Infantry Day holds a special place in the nation’s history. On this day in 1947, Infantrymen of the Indian Army were the first troops to land at Srinagar airport.

The subsequent operations by these troops are an act of extraordinary courage that repelled the Pakistan-backed tribal invasion and safeguarded India’s territorial integrity. The occasion stands as a lasting reminder of the Infantry’s steadfast dedication and unmatched valour in defending the nation’s sovereignty, said an official statement.

--IANS

rch/uk