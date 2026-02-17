Sidharth Malhotra mourns the loss of his late father Sunil Malhotra: I am who I am because of you

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra penned a heartfelt social media post for his late father, Sunil Malhotra.

Sid remembered his dad as a man of "rare honesty, integrity, and culture."

Admiring his moral values, discipline, and the ability to live life with dignity and grace, he went on to write on his IG, "He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure. (sic)"

"From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall," added the 'Shershaah' actor.

Revealing what all he has inherited from his late father, Sidharth stated, "Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together."

He shared that his father, who passed away peacefully in his sleep, has left a huge void in their lives.

Promising to carry forward the glorious legacy left behind, he penned on the photo-sharing app, "I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad."

If the reports are to be believed, Sidharth's father breathed his last a few days ago, and his last rites have already been completed. However, Sid and Kiara will be staying in the National capital for a few more days to be with their loved ones.

Sidharth is believed to have been extremely close to his father and often spoke very highly of him during interviews.

On the occasion of Father's Day last year, Sid wished his dad, calling him his 'favourite hero'.

"Happy Father's Day, Dad! You have been my favourite hero since childhood and will always be! From admiring your style, fitness, to your sense of humour, you truly are the best I know! - Your Biggest Fan #MyDadMyCaptain #HappyFathersDay," he wished his father.

