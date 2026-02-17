Indian startups capable of addressing global challenges: PM Modi ​

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the world is facing numerous challenges across various sectors.

“Indian startups possess the capability to address these challenges. India has now emerged as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem,” PM Modi said while speaking at the India-France Startup Forum, where the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, was also present.​

PM Modi stated that India and France will come together again in June in France under the ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ initiative. During the event, some of India’s best startups working on solutions in climate change, security, and healthcare will be showcased to the world.

He noted that the Atal Innovation Mission will complete a decade on February 24. Under this mission, more than 10,000 tinkering laboratories have been established, engaging over 10 million students in startup activities. More than 100 incubators and several edtech startups are also associated with this initiative.

The Prime Minister urged entrepreneurs present at the event to participate in the Atal Innovation Mission. He emphasised that startups are the engine of India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation. ​

Accordingly, this year’s budget has placed strong emphasis on strengthening the startup ecosystem. To promote content creation, ‘Content Creator Labs’ will be set up in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges. Mission-mode initiatives are underway in artificial intelligence, quantum technology, biotechnology, semiconductors, and clean energy. Startups are also being encouraged in textiles, chemicals, sports goods, electronics, and infrastructure.

​PM Modi further highlighted that India is emerging as a global model in women-led research and startups.

​Speaking about India–France relations, he said that the partnership is not limited to startups but is built on trust and shared values. In this spirit, President Emmanuel Macron and he have declared 2026 as the ‘India–France Startup Year’.

​He added that India and France have cooperated in several strategic technology domains, strengthening mutual trust. The relationship between the two countries has now been elevated to a ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’.

​In his speech, President Emmanuel Macron stated that many leading global companies are headed by Indian CEOs. India is not merely participating in the global startup movement but is leading it. Investment in education and training is essential for the growth of startups.

​He said that the France–India Aeronautics Campus offers opportunities for developing specialised skills. The question is no longer whether India can innovate; the real question is who will innovate with India, and the answer is France. France is committed to working with India for a bright future.

​He also expressed his wish for the long-lasting strength of India–France relations. President Macron further announced that, as proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an ‘Innovation Day’ will be organised on the eve of the G7 Summit.

​Under the France–India joint initiatives, numerous students and researchers will be brought together. In the defence sector, France remains a strong and reliable partner in ‘Make in India’.

​With French cooperation, next-generation engines, multi-role helicopters, advanced fighter aircraft, and submarines are being developed. He thanked India for the trust shown in this partnership.

​President Macron emphasised that this is not merely a series of defence contracts but a sovereign strategic alliance. Two great nations choose each other across land, sea, and air, not out of compulsion, but out of firm trust.

​Highlighting cooperation in the space sector, he said that the development of the ‘TRISHNA’ satellite stands as an excellent example of scientific excellence combined with industrial capability.

​--IANS

sj/dan