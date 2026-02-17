France proud to stand with India: Defence Minister Vautrin

Bengaluru, Feb 17 (IANS) France's Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin said on Tuesday that establishing the H125 helicopter assembly facility in India marks a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between India and France.

Vautrin addressed the audience at Vemagal, Karnataka, at the inauguration of India’s first private-sector helicopter assembly facility.

"This achievement demonstrates the potential of the partnership when it is founded on trust, ambition, and innovation. Together, both nations are building capabilities, strengthening sovereignty, and preparing for future challenges. This shared vision underscores France's pride in collaborating with India and the intention to further deepen the strategic relationship in the coming years," Vautrin stated.

She recalled that during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India for Republic Day in January 202 and announced plans to set up an H125 helicopter manufacturing facility in India.

"Today, this commitment has been fulfilled," Vautrin remarked.

Vautrin noted that both countries have also advanced the C295 programme in India.

She stated, "These achievements reflect the strength of the India-France strategic partnership. They demonstrate how French technical expertise and India's capabilities can support the Make in India programme in the space and defence sectors."

Vautrin further emphasised that the assembly line represents mutual trust, shared priorities, and an ambitious, forward-looking relationship between the two nations.

She added, "This project will strengthen India's capabilities and create long-term opportunities for French industry."

Vautrin added that while the facility will initially assemble H125 helicopters, it is also equipped to support future assembly of military variants.

She affirmed France's commitment to meeting India's defence requirements, stating, "Our countries are long-standing partners. Our economies can deepen industrial cooperation and reinforce resilience on both sides."

Vautrin noted that, as a market leader supported by the French government, Airbus can make a significant contribution to India.

She stated, "The new facility is not only a major industrial milestone; it marks a new chapter in the relationship between France and India in the space and defence sectors."

