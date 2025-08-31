PM Modi meets Maldives President Muizzu on sidelines of SCO Summit in China

Tianjin, Aug 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin on Sunday, stating India's developmental cooperation with the Indian Ocean island country is beneficial for the people of both nations.

"Interacted with President Muizzu of Maldives on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. India’s developmental cooperation with Maldives is greatly beneficial for our people," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi also met his Nepal counterpart KP Sharma Oli on the sidelines of the summit and called the two countries' ties "deep-rooted and very special." In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, "Delighted to meet Nepal PM Mr. KP Oli in Tianjin. India’s relations with Nepal are deep-rooted and very special."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Myanmar's State Security and Peace Commission Chairman, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on the sidelines of the Summit. The two leaders reviewed India-Myanmar ties and discussed the way forward on several aspects of bilateral cooperation.

PM Modi earlier held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin. The two leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas and reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity."

"Had a fruitful meeting with President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. We reviewed the positive momentum in India-China relations since our last meeting in Kazan. We agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas and reaffirmed our commitment to cooperation based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity", PM Modi wrote on X after the meeting.

PM Modi also met Politburo Standing Committee member Cai Qi and discussed bilateral economic, political and people-to-people exchanges between India and China.

PM Modi arrived in China's Tianjin on Saturday to attend the two-day SCO Summit. PM Modi, who travelled from Tokyo after concluding his Japan visit, received a colourful welcome upon his arrival at the Binhai International Airport in Tianjin.

--IANS

akl/vd