PM Modi meets Iranian President Pezeshkian, underscores need for lasting peace and stability in West Asia

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, underscoring the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in West Asia.

During their discussions, held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi also pressed on safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce and the safety and well-being of seafarers.

This was the second meeting between the two leaders in under two weeks. They had met earlier on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek on August 31.

As the two leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship, Prime Minister Modi also thanked Iran for its regular, high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings despite the "challenging circumstances".

He noted the potential for BRICS in building the spirit of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries in the Global South.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi also thanked President Pezeshkian for his participation in the Leaders’ Session of the BRICS Business Forum.

"The two leaders exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia. Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety and well-being of seafarers," read a statement issued by the MEA after the meeting.

"Prime Minister appreciated the continued cooperation between the two sides on issues of mutual interest in multilateral organizations, including BRICS," it added.

Earlier, Pezeshkian thanked India and Prime Minister Modi for hosting the BRICS Summit in New Delhi and making "valuable efforts" to strengthen cooperation amongst the members of the grouping.

"I would like to sincerely thank the friendly government and people of India for the graciously hosting of this meeting, as well as the Honourable Prime Minister of India for his valuable efforts to strengthen BRICS cooperation," the Iranian President stated while addressing the gathering of leaders, including PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the BRICS Business Forum held ahead of the BRICS Summit in the Indian capital.

"It is a source of great satisfaction for me to be present today among representatives of the private sector, business enterprises, and entrepreneurs who can transform the idea of cooperation within BRICS into tangible economic realities," he mentioned.

Spotlighting the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the resulting human and material losses, Pezeshkian said that economic security remains inseparable from national and regional security.

--IANS

/as