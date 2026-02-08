PM Modi meets INA veteran in Malaysia, calls interaction ‘inspiring’

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met veterans of the Azad Hind Fauj, also known as the Indian National Army (INA), in Kuala Lumpur as part of his two-day official visit to Malaysia, highlighting the historical contribution of the force and its legacy among the Indian diaspora in Southeast Asia.

In one of his interactions, the Prime Minister met INA veteran Jeyaraj Raja Rao and described the meeting as deeply inspiring.

Sharing photographs of the interaction on X, PM Modi said, “It was very special to meet INA veteran Shri Jeyaraj Raja Rao. His life is marked by immense courage and sacrifice. Listening to his experiences was very inspiring.”

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the legacy of the INA and its founder, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“We remain forever indebted to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the brave women and men of the INA, whose valour helped shape India’s destiny,” he added.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Periasamy Kumaran also spoke about the significance of the Prime Minister’s interaction with the veterans, describing it as a memorable moment.

“His meeting with two surviving veterans of the Indian National Army, INA, headed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, was truly special,” he said, addressing a press conference on the Prime Minister’s visit.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi addressed members of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia, where he acknowledged the historic sacrifices made by people of Indian origin in the region during India’s struggle for independence.

“To make India a free country, thousands of your ancestors made great sacrifices. Many of them had never seen India. But they were among the first to join Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army,” he had said.

Referring to efforts to preserve Netaji’s legacy in Malaysia, the Prime Minister added, “In his honour, we renamed the Indian Cultural Centre in Malaysia after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. I also take this moment to salute the efforts of the Netaji Service Centre and Netaji Welfare Foundation in Malaysia.”

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose assumed leadership of the Indian National Army in Southeast Asia in 1943 and revitalised the force after arriving in the region from Germany.

From bases in Singapore and Malaya, now known as Malaysia, he reorganised and expanded the INA by mobilising Indian civilians and Prisoners of War who had been captured during World War II.

Bose also established the Provisional Government of Azad Hind on October 21, 1943, which played a symbolic role in India’s freedom movement.

The historical significance of the INA remains closely connected to the Indian diaspora in present-day Malaysia and Singapore, as the force was largely organised and built in these regions.

While Prisoners of War initially formed the trained core of the army, it was the Indian civilian population in Southeast Asia that contributed large numbers of volunteers to strengthen the movement.

Among the notable formations within the INA was the Rani of Jhansi Regiment, an all-women unit composed of Indian women living in Southeast Asia.

Many of these women had never visited India but maintained a strong connection to Indian heritage, culture and values inherited from previous generations.

The regiment became a symbol of women’s participation and empowerment in India’s freedom struggle and continues to hold historical importance in the legacy of the INA.

