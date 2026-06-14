PM Modi meets global investors ahead of Bharat Innovates Summit in France

Nice/New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Ahead of the inauguration of the Bharat Innovates Summit in Nice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with select investors and venture capital leaders from India, France and several other countries.

The innovation-focused summit is set to be jointly launched by Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The event will bring together leading startups, investors, entrepreneurs and technology stakeholders to explore opportunities for collaboration, investment and innovation-driven partnerships between India, France and the wider global ecosystem.

The interaction with investors comes as India and France seek to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, innovation and entrepreneurship under their Special Global Strategic Partnership.

The Bharat Innovates Summit is expected to serve as a key platform for fostering cross-border investment and strengthening ties between startup ecosystems in the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron are also expected to hold bilateral talks in Nice, where they will review the entire spectrum of India-France relations.

Discussions are likely to focus on innovation, technology, trade, defence cooperation and broader strategic issues, reflecting the expanding scope of engagement between the two nations.

PM Modi's visit to France, which runs from June 13 to June 18, will cover three key cities -- Nice, Evian and Paris.

Meanwhile, shortly after arriving in France, PM Modi shared glimpses of his interaction with members of the Indian community in Nice.

“A memorable welcome from the Indian community of Nice. Although they are several kilometers from their country, the bond of our diaspora with India remains stronger than ever,” Prime Minister Modi wrote on social media platform X.

Prior to that, upon arriving in Nice, the Prime Minister had shared details of his France visit in a post on X, saying that his engagements would span Nice, Evian and Paris.

“I have just landed in Nice. Beyond Nice, this visit to France includes programs in Evian and Paris,” PM Modi stated.

--IANS

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