November 12, 2025 12:54 PM हिंदी

PM Modi meets Bhutan's Fourth King Jigme Singye Wangchuck

PM Modi meets Bhutan's Fourth King Jigme Singye Wangchuck

Thimphu, Nov 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan, in Thimphu on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend the Kalchakra ceremony, after which he will depart for New Delhi, concluding his two-day visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties and reaffirming commitment to the Neighbourhood First Policy.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi also participated in the celebrations marking the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan's Fourth King, reaffirming the enduring friendship and spiritual connection shared between India and Bhutan.

Jigme Singye Wangchuck, born on November 11, 1955, served as Bhutan's Fourth Druk Gyalpo. His reign lasted from 1972 until 2006, and he is regarded as one of Bhutan's most insightful and cherished kings.

Under his leadership, Bhutan underwent modernisation, strengthened national cohesion, and adopted a unique happiness-based philosophy that gained international recognition.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck held extensive discussions covering a wide spectrum of cooperation, including energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence, and security.

Following the delegation-level talks, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, a major collaboration between India and Bhutan that underscores the growing energy partnership between the two nations.

"Had a very good meeting with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan. We covered the full range of India-Bhutan relations," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on social media.

"We discussed cooperation in sectors like energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence and security. India is proud to be a key partner in Bhutan's development journey," he added.

Highlighting the centuries-old cultural and spiritual bonds between the two Himalayan neighbours, Prime Minister Modi joined the Bhutanese King on Tuesday to seek blessings from the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha at Thimphu's Tashichhodzong.

The relics, enshrined at the Grand Kuenrey Hall, were sent from India for exposition as a special gesture to commemorate the Fourth King's 70th birth anniversary and the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

--IANS

sd/

LATEST NEWS

Ponting calls Ben Stokes-led England 'the best team in this century' ahead of the Ashes

Ponting calls Stokes-led England 'the best team in this century' for Ashes

PM Modi concludes Bhutan visit; receives warm send-off from King Jigme Khesar

PM Modi concludes Bhutan visit; receives warm send-off from King Jigme Khesar

Hazlewood cleared for Ashes opener after injury scare; Abbott ruled out

Hazlewood cleared for Ashes opener after injury scare; Abbott ruled out

India’s DC stock surpasses 1.5 GW; 260 MW added during 9M 2025: Report

India’s DC stock surpasses 1.5 GW; 260 MW added during 9M 2025: Report

Trailer of Allari Naresh’s horror-thriller ‘12A Railway Colony’ packs a punch! (Photo credit: Allari Naresh/X)

Trailer of Allari Naresh’s horror-thriller ‘12A Railway Colony’ packs a punch!

Urvashi Dholakia says she is ‘unapologetically living the role she was born to play’

Urvashi Dholakia says she is ‘unapologetically living the role she was born to play’

Adani Ports becomes India’s first Integrated Transport Utility to embrace TNFD framework

Adani Ports becomes India’s first Integrated Transport Utility to embrace TNFD framework

Dharmendra has gone home fully satisfied and is in a stable condition, reveals doctor from Breach Candy Hospital

Dharmendra has gone home fully satisfied and is in a stable condition, reveals doctor from Breach Candy Hospital

EAM Jaishankar meets global leaders at G7 FM's meet in Canada

EAM Jaishankar meets global leaders at G7 FM's meet in Canada

Swara Bhasker shares how ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ helped her view her relationship with hubby Fahad in a new light

Swara Bhasker shares how ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ helped her view her relationship with hubby Fahad in a new light