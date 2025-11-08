PM Modi meets Bharat Ratna LK Advani, extends birthday wishes

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met veteran BJP leader and Bharat Ratna awardee Lal Krishna Advani at his residence and extended birthday greetings, wishing him good health and a long life.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: “Greetings to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. A statesman blessed with towering vision and intellect, Advani Ji’s life has been dedicated to strengthening India’s progress. He has always embodied the spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles. His contributions have left an indelible mark on India’s democratic and cultural landscape. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes to Advani, calling him the “inspiration for millions of BJP workers.”

In his message on X, the Home Minister said, “As a founder member and former national president of the BJP, ‘Bharat Ratna’ LK Advani Ji has dedicated his entire life to the nation with utmost selflessness. From strengthening the party at the grassroots to enhancing the country’s internal security as Home Minister, his contribution remains unparalleled. His leadership during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement awakened national consciousness across India.”

Similarly, former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "On the occasion of the birthday of Shri Lal Krishna Advani Garu, a towering figure in Indian politics, the Iron Man, and personally a father figure to me, I went to their residence in New Delhi and conveyed my best wishes. Shri Advani Garu's patriotism, discipline, dedication, and unwavering resolve are exemplary for the youth. I pray that God grants him perfect health."

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Advani’s early life was shaped by the trauma of India’s Partition.

Educated at St. Patrick’s School, Karachi, and later at Bombay Law College, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the age of 14.

Beginning his career in journalism as an assistant editor with the weekly Organiser, Advani soon transitioned into politics, becoming one of India’s most influential political thinkers and leaders.

--IANS

sas/dan