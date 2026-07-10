July 10, 2026 7:09 AM हिंदी

PM Modi meets Australian Opposition leader, highlights bipartisan support for India-Australia ties

PM Modi meets Australian Opposition leader, highlights bipartisan support for India-Australia ties

Melbourne, July 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Australia's Opposition Leader Angus Taylor during his ongoing three-day visit to Australia, with both leaders discussing ways to further strengthen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The meeting underscored the bipartisan consensus in Australia on expanding cooperation with India across key sectors, reflecting the growing depth of the bilateral relationship.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mr. Angus Taylor MP, Leader of the Opposition of Australia. They held productive discussions on the growing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Highlighting the significance of the interaction, Jaiswal added: "The warm and cordial meeting reflected the strong bipartisan support in Australia for deepening ties with India."

The meeting with Taylor comes amid Prime Minister Modi's packed schedule in Australia, where he has been engaging with political leaders, business executives and the Indian diaspora to further strengthen bilateral ties.

During his visit, PM Modi has already held bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, met Governor-General Sam Mostyn and Victoria Governor Margaret Gardner AC, attended the Australia-India CEO Forum, participated in an Indian community reception in Melbourne, and met former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is also set to visit the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where he will be joined by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to unveil a roadmap for sports cooperation between the two countries.

Addressing a special media briefing on the Prime Minister's visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, earlier on Thursday, said: "Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Albanese will visit the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground to highlight one of the other subjects, a growing sector of cooperation between the two countries which is sports and they will take this opportunity to unveil the India-Australia sports collaboration roadmap."

Misri noted that sports has emerged as a promising area of bilateral cooperation, particularly with India set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and Australia preparing to host the Olympic Games in 2032.

"…This sector (sports) promises to be one that can see a lot of cooperation and opportunities between the two sides," he added.

--IANS

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