PM Modi matches Congress PMs’ 70-year record with 17 foreign Parliament speeches

Windhoek, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached a significant milestone in his diplomatic journey, having now delivered 17 speeches to foreign Parliaments, matching the cumulative record of all Congress Prime Ministers before him.

This achievement was marked by his recent addresses in Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, and Namibia during a five-nation tour in the first week of July 2025.

This level of global engagement highlights PM Modi’s position as one of the most active Indian leaders on the international stage.

For comparison, former Prime Ministers from the Congress party collectively reached the same number over several decades: Manmohan Singh with seven, Indira Gandhi with four, Jawaharlal Nehru with three, Rajiv Gandhi with two, and PV Narasimha Rao with one.

PM Modi has equalled that tally in just over a decade, signalling a shift in India's diplomatic approach. His recent tour underscores not only India's renewed connections with nations in Africa and the Caribbean but also the resonance of its voice among the Global South.

In Ghana, Modi was awarded the Order of the Star of Ghana, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over 30 years.

In Trinidad & Tobago, he addressed Parliament during celebrations marking 180 years of Indian arrival, referencing India's enduring support for fellow developing nations.

Namibia’s Parliament gave him a standing ovation as he spoke of democratic values, technological partnerships, and shared aspirations in health and digital infrastructure. Over the years, PM Modi has addressed a diverse set of legislative bodies.

In 2014, he spoke in Australia, Fiji, Bhutan, and Nepal. His 2015 engagements included Britain, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Afghanistan, and Mauritius.

The United States welcomed him for a joint session of Congress in 2016 and again in 2023.

He addressed Uganda in 2018, the Maldives in 2019, Guyana in 2024, and now three new countries in 2025. The recurring themes in these speeches have been inclusive development, democratic resilience, climate responsibility, and reforming global institutions like the UN and WTO.

PM Modi’s ability to speak directly to lawmakers across continents reflects India’s rising credibility and influence. Symbolism has played a subtle but powerful role, too.

In Trinidad & Tobago, he stood before a Speaker’s Chair gifted by India in 1968, calling it a reminder of friendship that has stood the test of time.

In Namibia, chants of “Modi, Modi” filled the Parliament chamber as he received the country’s highest civilian honour. This landmark achievement isn’t just a personal accolade; it is a reflection of India's evolving presence in global diplomacy.

As the country prepares to lead the BRICS bloc in 2026 and strengthens strategic ties across regions, its message of partnership and progress is resonating louder than ever.

--IANS

sktr/dan

