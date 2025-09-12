PM Modi likely to launch new trains linking Aizawl with Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati

Guwahati/Aizawl, Sep 11 (IANS) After the expected inauguration of Bairabi–Sairang new railway project on September 13 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Railways is set to introduce three pairs of new train services connecting Mizoram capital Aizawl with the national capital, Guwahati and Kolkata, officials said on Thursday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that Indian Railways is pleased to announce the introduction of three new pairs of train services from the newly built Sairang station in Aizawl.

A senior Mizoram government official said that the Prime Minister accompanied by state Chief Minister Lalduhoma and a few Central Ministers would flag off the three new trains after the inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang new railway project on Saturday.

The NFR CPRO said that these trains would greatly enhance rail connectivity between the state capital of Mizoram with important destinations across the country.

The inaugural runs of all three pairs of trains will take place on September 13 (Saturday), followed by commencement of regular services on notified dates.

The three trains are Sairang-Anand Vihar (Delhi) Rajdhani Express (weekly), Kolkata-Sairang-Kolkata Express (tri-weekly) and Guwahati-Sairang-Guwahati Express (daily).

The Sairang-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express will run via Badarpur junction, Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Bhagalpur during its journeys while the Sairang-Kolkata Express (tri-weekly) trains will run via Badarpur junction, Guwahati, Goalpara Town, Golakganj, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town to reach its destinations in Kolkata.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in social media platforms of Northeast Frontier Railway, Sharma said and requested the passengers to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

The 51.38 km Bairabi (near Assam’s Hailakandi district)-Sairang (near Aizawl city) railway project will make Aizawl the fourth capital city in the Northeast region to be connected by railways after Guwahati, Agartala and Itanagar.

Senior officials of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), led by General Manager (Construction) Arun Kumar Chaudhary, are making hectic preparations to give final touches to the railway project and arrangements for the inauguration.

Union Ministers and senior officials of several ministries, including the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Tribal Affairs, Road Transport and Highways, would be present at the events.

The NFR CPRO earlier said that the 51.38-km-long Bairabi-Sairang new line railway project is considered an engineering marvel of Indian Railways, built at an estimated cost of Rs 8,071 crore.

The project consists of 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges and includes tunnels with a total length of 12,853 metres, with the longest tunnel (Tunnel No. 3) spanning about two km.

The height of bridge number 196 is 114 metres, which is 42 metres taller than the Qutub Minar, the CPRO added.

The project also includes five Road Over Bridges and six Road Under Bridges. This new line project also includes construction of four new stations -- Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang.

Despite the challenging terrain, the NFR has accomplished remarkable work in extending rail connectivity to Aizawl, overcoming significant geographical and engineering hurdles to make this long-awaited project a reality, CPRO Sharma said.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 9 held a meeting with senior officials to review preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Bairabi–Sairang new railway project on September 13.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office said that the Prime Minister would also likely address a public gathering at the Assam Rifles ground on September 13 and the public meeting would be organised in connection with the inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang new railway project.

However, the Prime Minister’s final schedule of Mizoram visit has not yet been announced by the PMO.

From Aizawl, the Prime Minister is likely to visit Manipur capital Imphal and tribal inhabited Churachandpur and address the gatherings in both the places.

Security and other necessary arrangements are in full swing both in Imphal and Churachandpur.

