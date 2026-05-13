PM Modi leads by example, cuts down his convoy size after austerity appeal

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Days after making a fervent appeal to the people to prepare for the 'challenging period' resulting from the West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is walking the talk in setting new benchmarks -- a move that is likely to resonate positively with the public in advancing the message of austerity.

The Prime Minister has significantly reduced his convoy size and also directed the Special Protection Group (SPG), the elite force entrusted with his security, to curtail the fleet size to a minimum.

According to sources privy to information, PM Modi’s recent visits to Assam -- attending Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s swearing-in and participating in Somnath Amrut Mahotsav in Gujarat -- had truncated convoys as against the usual numbers.

The SPG has begun implementing the instructions by reducing the number of vehicles; however, it is maintaining essential security components as per the protocol.

The move also follows the opposition’s criticism, as the latter accused the Modi government of imposing harsh measures on citizens while keeping itself insulated from the global oil shock.

With PM Modi leading from the front and showing the way to save fuel and cut down expenses, the message is set to percolate down the governance structure with more ministers and leaders soon walking the same path.

Notably, it was during his visit to Hyderabad last week that the Prime Minister appealed to the countrymen to reduce their dependence on fuel and opt for public transport, including Metro and carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles, reducing purchase of gold and also preferring domestic travels over foreign visits amid the aggravating West Asia crisis.

Sources said the Prime Minister has also asked for the inclusion of Electric Vehicles in his convoy, which goes in line with his appeal to switch from petrol and diesel to EVs to save India’s staggering fuel bills.

In the days to come, various ministries and government departments are set to adopt austerity measures, including carpooling, travelling by Metro and avoiding big celebrations.

--IANS

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