PM Modi lays wreath at Adwa Victory Monument in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, Dec 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the Adwa Victory Monument in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, the second day of his two-day visit to Ethiopia.

The Adwa Victory Monument is a contemporary complex that commemorates the historic 1896 Battle of Adwa, during which Ethiopian forces triumphed over Italian invaders, ensuring their independence and representing Pan-African resistance.

This important site includes a museum showcasing artefacts, weapons, and dioramas, as well as facilities like conference halls, an amphitheatre, and a library, functioning as a cultural hub, tourist destination, and research centre for Ethiopian heritage and the global struggle against colonialism.

The Prime Minister also visited the Adwa Museum, where the officials briefed him about the history of the African nation.

He is also scheduled to address the Joint Session of the Parliament of Ethiopia shortly.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday to a rousing welcome, marking an important leg of his official visit.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and highlights the growing strategic and diplomatic significance of India-Ethiopia relations.

In a notable and personal gesture, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali himself drove Prime Minister Modi from the airport to the hotel. During the drive, he also took a special initiative to show the Indian Prime Minister the Science Museum and Friendship Park, sources said, adding that this was not part of the original itinerary.

Members of the Indian community in Ethiopia extended a warm and enthusiastic welcome to Prime Minister Modi as he arrived at the hotel in Addis Ababa.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi was also conferred Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia', for which he expressed his deep gratitude to the government and the people of the African nation.

PM Modi has also invited Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali to attend the AI Impact Summit and the BRICS Summit, both scheduled to be hosted by India in 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

