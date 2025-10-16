PM Modi lauds Chandrababu Naidu for speaking in Hindi

October 16, 2025 11:40 PM हिंदी

Amaravati, Oct 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for speaking in Hindi about the NDA’s prospects of victory in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

The Prime Minister, in a post on ‘X’ in Telugu, stated that by speaking in pure Hindi about the NDA's prospects of victory in Bihar, Chandrababu Naidu not only won the hearts of many NDA workers but also demonstrated deep commitment towards ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’.

The Prime Minister shared a video clip from Naidu’s speech at a public meeting in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district.

The Prime Minister addressed the public meeting along with CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and others.

In an earlier post, PM Modi praised Chandrababu Naidu’s son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh for successfully leading the state’s ‘Super GST, Super Savings’ campaign.

“Compliments to the Andhra Pradesh Government, especially Minister Nara Lokesh Garu, for the successful ‘Super GST, Super Savings’ campaign across the state. Through innovative competitions, they were able to deepen understanding of GST among the youth,” PM Modi posted.

While releasing a booklet on the new GST reforms, the Prime Minister called upon Minister Lokesh to join him on stage.

Meanwhile, Lokesh thanked the Prime Minister for his words of praise.

“Sir, it is a true honour. The ‘Super GST, Super Savings’ campaign will play a pivotal role in deepening awareness about GST across all sections of society and enhancing compliance. Combined with the landmark GST rationalisation reforms implemented last month, this initiative will further strengthen our tax ecosystem and broaden the nation’s revenue base. Once again, on behalf of the people of AP, thank you for gracing the occasion with your presence. Jai Hind,” the TDP leader posted.

PM Modi was on a day-long visit to Andhra Pradesh, during which he first offered prayers at the Srisailam Brahmaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple.

He later dedicated development projects worth Rs 13,400 crore to the state at a public meeting in Kurnool.

