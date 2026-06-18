June 18, 2026 5:00 AM हिंदी

PM Modi interested in developing beneficial relations with Ukraine: Prez Zelenskyy

PM Modi interested in developing beneficial relations with Ukraine: Prez Zelenskyy (Photo: @ZelenskyyUa/X)

Evian, June 17 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed keen interest in developing mutually beneficial relations with Ukraine, underscoring the potential for expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian.

President Zelenskyy said India and Ukraine were already implementing joint projects and had “great potential for cooperation.”

He noted that during the meeting, both sides discussed ways to give existing initiatives more substance and to broaden collaboration in industrial and other areas.

“Importantly, the Prime Minister is interested in developing mutually beneficial relations with Ukraine and sees that this partnership can make our people stronger,” Zelenskyy remarked in a message posted on X.

He added that there were promising industrial and other projects that both nations could implement together, and confirmed that teams from India and Ukraine would work through the details to advance these initiatives.

The meeting between PM Modi and President Zelenskyy comes at a time when Ukraine is seeking to strengthen its economic partnerships amid the ongoing war with Russia.

India, while maintaining a neutral stance on the conflict, has consistently emphasised dialogue and diplomacy and is exploring avenues to sustain and expand economic ties with Kyiv.

Before the war, India and Ukraine shared strong trade relations, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, machinery and defence cooperation.

The conflict disrupted supply chains and reduced bilateral trade, but both leaders have now signalled intent to revive and expand engagement.

The interaction in Evian highlights India’s balancing approach, supporting humanitarian principles and peace while also safeguarding economic interests and exploring new opportunities for cooperation with Ukraine.

--IANS

scor/dan

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