PM Modi invites everyone to watch Feb 6 special episode of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited citizens to watch the special ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (PPC) episode on February 6, to witness engaging conversations and the collective spirit of India’s youth.

As examination season approaches, the Prime Minister once again engaged with young students through PPC. This year, the interactive sessions were held with Exam Warriors in Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati, and at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

The Prime Minister described the experience as refreshing and inspiring, noting the enthusiasm and openness of the students.

He emphasised the importance of stress-free exams and shared practical insights on overcoming challenges, maintaining balance, and nurturing confidence.

In a post on social media, PM Modi stated: "As the Parikshas are approaching, #ParikshaPeCharcha is back too! This time, the Charcha happened with #ExamWarriors in Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and at 7, LKM in Delhi. As always, it is refreshing to interact with my young friends and discuss stress free exams and several other things. Do watch the PPC Episode on 6th February!"

During the event, Prime Minister Modi engages with students, teachers and parents from across the country, sharing guidance on how to approach board and entrance examinations in a calm, confident and stress-free manner, while also addressing broader issues related to learning and personal growth.

This year, it will be the ninth edition of PM Modi’s flagship student interaction programme, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the initiative as it expanded into a truly pan-India dialogue with students from across the country.

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) has grown into a nationwide movement driven by PM Modi’s vision of bringing students, parents, teachers and society together to create an atmosphere where every child’s individuality is recognised, nurtured and encouraged to flourish without fear or pressure.

Traditionally organised in Delhi with students participating at a single venue, this year’s edition broke new ground.

Prime Minister Modi interacted directly with students from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Dev Mogra in Gujarat and Guwahati in Assam, symbolically connecting the east, west, north, south and the heart of India on one common platform.

The scale of participation in PPC 2026 reflected its growing reach and popularity.

More than 4.5 crore people registered for the programme, while an additional 2.26 crore individuals actively took part in various activities linked to PPC. This took the total participation for the year to over 6.76 crore, underscoring the programme’s expanding national footprint.

