PM Modi interacts with students on board Vande Bharat train in Varanasi

Varanasi, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with students on board the Vande Bharat in Varanasi during which the students expressed excitement over the launch of the train. Later, they shared with IANS what the Prime Minister discussed with them.

One student said, “This is my first time travelling on the Vande Bharat. I feel very happy and proud to be sitting on this train. I want to thank my teachers and the Railway Minister for giving us this opportunity. PM Modi talked to me about how we can contribute to keeping Varanasi clean and help in building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Another student said, “PM Modi saw my painting and asked about its theme. I told him my inspiration was ISRO and DRDO and the way our country is progressing. PM Modi also advised us to focus on cleanliness.”

A third student shared, “PM Modi asked how I was selected among other students. I told him I was chosen through an essay competition, and my essay was on Viksit Banaras.”

Another student said, “PM Modi listened to my poem.”

One more student added, “I feel really good to be here. It feels like I’m on an airplane. Interacting with PM Modi was a wonderful experience.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi and said that infrastructure has played a significant role in the development of nations.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “I have seen how incredibly you celebrated Dev Deepawali. Today is also an auspicious day. Infrastructure has played a great role in the development of countries. Consider a place where there is no railway station — once it is built, development begins naturally. Think about a region where there is no road; when a road is constructed, farmers can take their produce to markets, and progress starts. Infrastructure is not only about bridges or buildings — wherever such developments happen, growth follows.”

“The nation is moving ahead on this very track. In this spirit, new Vande Bharat trains are being launched in various parts of the country. Apart from the Kashi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat, the Firozpur–Delhi, Lucknow–Saharanpur, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express trains have also been flagged off today. Now, more than 160 Vande Bharat trains are operational across India," PM Modi said.

He said that 160 new Vande Bharat trains are currently running in the country.

“Over 160 new Vande Bharat trains are running in the country. I want to congratulate all the people of Varanasi and the entire nation for this achievement."

"Today, NaMo Bharat and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation for the future. This is a campaign to expand Indian Railways. Vande Bharat is for the people, by the people, and of the people of India. Earlier, it was considered impossible, but today, these trains are being built in our own country — this is India’s strength. Foreigners are amazed when they see Vande Bharat," he stated.

--IANS

jk/rad