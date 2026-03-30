March 30, 2026 10:58 PM हिंदी

PM Modi holds talks with Netherlands PM, focuses on semiconductors, green Hydrogen, water projects

PM Modi holds talks with Netherlands PM, focuses on semiconductors, green Hydrogen, water projects

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Rob Jetten of the Netherlands and expressed satisfaction over the growing bilateral ties between the two nations.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi stated that he was pleased to speak with the Dutch leader and discussed various ways to further strengthen India-Netherlands cooperation. The two Prime Ministers explored opportunities to deepen their partnership in key futuristic sectors, including semiconductors, mega water management projects, green hydrogen, and talent mobility.

The conversation highlighted the immense potential for collaboration in high-technology and sustainability areas.

Semiconductors emerged as a strategic focus, given India’s push for domestic chip manufacturing and the Netherlands’ global leadership in advanced semiconductor equipment and technology.

Green hydrogen was another important area of discussion, aligning with India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and the Netherlands’ expertise in clean energy innovation and infrastructure.

PM Modi also emphasised mega water projects, where Dutch experience in flood management, delta technology, and sustainable water solutions can significantly support India’s efforts in water security and climate resilience.

Talent mobility was discussed to facilitate greater movement of skilled professionals and students between the two countries.

Besides economic and technological cooperation, the two leaders exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia.

PM Modi stressed the urgent need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region, reflecting India’s consistent stand on promoting dialogue and de-escalation in conflict zones.

The telephonic engagement comes at a time when India-Netherlands relations are witnessing steady growth across multiple domains.

The Netherlands has been a valued partner for India in trade, investment, water management, agriculture, and high-tech sectors. The discussion is expected to give fresh momentum to bilateral ties under the leadership of the new Dutch Prime Minister.

This conversation underscores India’s proactive approach to building strategic partnerships with like-minded nations to advance technology, sustainability, and global peace.

--IANS

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