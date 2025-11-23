PM Modi holds significant discussions with world leaders during Jo'burg G20 Summit

Johannesburg, Nov 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of interactions with several world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg on Saturday.

"A very productive conversation with PM Lawrence Wong of Singapore. The India-Singapore partnership remains a key driver of growth and stability," PM Modi posted on X after meeting his counterpart from Singapore.

PM Modi also held discussions with Angola President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, who is the current chair of the African Union.

"Had a wonderful discussion with President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenço of Angola, who is also the Chair of the African Union. Had the honour of welcoming him to Delhi earlier this year. India values the friendship with Angola and our nations are working closely to increase trade as well as cultural linkages," PM Modi stated.

PM Modi also had a "great exchange of views" with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, asserting that India and Malaysia continue to work together to diversify bilateral cooperation.

He also met Prime Minister of Vietnam, Phạm Minh Chinh. "Our commitment to a stronger, future-oriented friendship between India and Vietnam remains steadfast," emphasised PM Modi after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korea's President Lee Jae-Myung, British counterpart Keir Starmer, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Brazil President Inacio Lula da Silva, Italy PM Giorgia Meloni and several other world leaders on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

Prime Minister Modi also announced the launch of a new trilateral initiative -- the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership -- along with Australian and Canadian counterparts Anthony Albanese and Mark Carney in Johannesburg on Saturday.

In his address at the session titled 'Inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind', Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the idea of 'Integral Humanism' based on India's civilizational wisdom, to bring harmony between progress and planet. He also noted that some of the historic decisions taken during the New Delhi Summit have been carried forward.

He also appreciated the work done under the South African presidency in the areas of skilled migration, tourism, food security, AI, digital economy, innovation and women empowerment, calling for giving greater voice to the Global South in global governance structures.

Giving shape to the vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' towards inclusive and sustainable economic growth and leaving no one behind, Prime Minister Modi made four proposals during his remarks at the first session.

It included the setting up of a 'Global Traditional Knowledge Repository' under the G20; a 'G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative'; a 'G20 Global Healthcare Response Team'; and, a G20 initiative on 'Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus'.

--IANS

/as