PM Modi hails CJI's calm after object-throwing attempt in his court

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Condemning an "attack" on Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to him and appreciated the calm shown by the country's senior-most judge after an object-throwing attempt in his court.

"Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution," he added.

Earlier on Monday morning, a man dressed in a lawyer's robe attempted to disrupt proceedings in the Supreme Court by allegedly attempting to throw an object at the CJI Gavai-led bench.

Reportedly, the man approached the dais and allegedly tried to remove his shoe, but security personnel intervened immediately and escorted him out of the courtroom.

While being taken away, the man was heard shouting slogans referring to Sanatan Dharma.

The proceedings were briefly interrupted, but CJI Gavai remained composed and continued without pause.

"Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," he said.

Later, sources confirmed that CJI Gavai had conveyed that the matter should be ignored and no further action should be initiated against the individual concerned.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) unanimously passed a resolution expressing "deep anguish and disapproval" over the purported advocate's act who allegedly made "an unwarranted and intemperate gesture" aimed at disrespecting the CJI Gavai-led bench.

Terming the conduct "unbecoming of a member of the Bar", the SCAORA said that it struck at the very foundation of mutual respect that sustains the relationship between the bench and the Bar.

"This behaviour is antithetical to the dignity of the legal profession and contrary to the Constitutional values of decorum, discipline, and institutional integrity," the resolution said.

--IANS

rch/khz