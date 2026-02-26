February 27, 2026 12:30 AM हिंदी

Allu Sirish to host a pre-wedding celebration for industry friends on March 2 ahead of his wedding

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun's younger brother, Allu Sirish, is all set to tie the knot with Nayanika Reddy on March 6, but ahead of the wedding, which is expected to be an close-knit affair with only close friends and family members in attendance, the couple will be hosting a lavish pre-wedding bash for the members of the Telugu film industry.

This pre-wedding celebration will take place on March 2nd at the prestigious Allu Studios.

Sharing the latest update about his wedding plans on social media, Allu Sirish wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, “Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. But we're excited to celebrate our Pre-Wedding Reception with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March. (sic)"

While Allu Sirish has already revealed the date of his upcoming nuptials, he did not divulge any details regarding his wedding venue.

It must be noted that Allu Sirish will be getting hitched on the same date his brother Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy.

Before the wedding bells ring at the Allu residence, the family has personally been inviting friends and relatives for the big day.

Allu Sirish and Allu Arjun's father, producer Allu Aravind, along with his wife and Sirish, visited several prominent members of the industry to extend wedding invitations.

Recently, they met Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva at their residence and invited them to the wedding. Uploading a few photos from the meeting, Allu Sirish wrote on social media, “Dad, amma and me had visited @PawanKalyan garu & Smt Lezhneva and invited them for our wedding. Also invited @NagaBabuOffl and Smt Padmaja for all our wedding festivities. All of them were very happy for me!"

Before this, they paid a visit to Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha, and presented them with the wedding card.

